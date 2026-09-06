Vacancy I Affiliate Marketing Officer | English | Full time | Venlo
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you experienced in affiliate marketing and up for a challenge in an international setting in Venlo? The purpose of your job as Affiliate Marketing Officer is to manage affiliate relationships and expand the affiliate network in order to increase sales.
Your responsibilities include:
- Define and implement the affiliate marketing strategy together with your team
- Translate the yearly marketing plan into a detailed campaign planning
- Manage affiliate relationships and develop new affiliate accounts
- Work closely together with the creative department to develop and provide input for all affiliate marketing campaigns
- Manage affiliate marketing KPI's
What do we offer you
- Full time and temp position until the 28th of Feb. 2018
- Salary indication: approximately 2500,- gross/month (negotiable and depending on skills and experience)
- Additional beneftis: 8% holiday allowance, 24 holidays, 12 ADV days, travel allowance etc
- international and dynamic work environment
Interested? Please send your cv and cover letter to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com. For more information contact Sarah White +31 641682158
Job Requirements
- Associate's degree in Marketing
- Min. 2 years experience in affiliate marketing, managing affiliates and implementing an international affiliate marketing strategy, this is an absolute must.
- Excellent communication skills in English (advanced business level)
- Strong online/digital marketing skills: PPC, SEO and display
- Strong commercial, negotiation and process management skills
About the company
International organisation located in Venlo. Their core business is office supplies and services, aimed at making sure clients are fully facilitated in their work environment, no matter where they are located. The organsiation offers a one-stop-shop principle, servicing clients in their every needs. This is covered by office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.