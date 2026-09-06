Vacancy I E-Commerce Specialist I German | Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026
Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you an online marketing specialist looking for a new challenge and do you speak German on a (near) native level?
As an E-Commerce Specialist, you will be responsible for all online campaigns.
Your responsibilities include:
- Creation and execution of online campaigns together with the marketing team
- Executing all online marketing activities (e-mail marketing, promotions)
- Monitoring current campaigns and coming up with new ways to improve them
- Working closely together with the sales, operations and marketing team
- Keeping updated on current marketing trends and developments
Job Requirements
- Excellent written communications skills in German (native level)
- At least 1-3 years of experience in online marketing and sales
- Able to work under pressure and with a drive for results
- Able to set priorities
- Detailed knowledge of business processes within own discipline
- Creative thinker and realistic about executing new ideas
- Strong administrative skills
- Advanced MS Excel skills
About the company
International organisation located in Venlo. Their core business is office supplies and services, aimed at making sure clients are fully facilitated in their work environment, no matter where they are located. The organisation offers a one-stop-shop principle, servicing clients in their every needs. This is covered by office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.
Interested? Apply online see below, for more details you can contact Sarah White on +31641682158.
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