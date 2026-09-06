Vacancy I Content Specialist I French | Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026
Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you passionate about search engine optimization and do you speak French on a (near) native level? As a Content Specialist, your responsibilities include:
- Ensuring that the products will be visible in search engines
- Adding additional product information and relevant content to the website
- Developing content and assembling helpful information and thereby increasing online sales
- Making the website attractive and informative for customers
- Preparation of reports on content for internal use
What do we offer you
- Full time position
- Salary indication: €2130 gross/month
- Additional benefits: 8% holiday allowance, 24 holidays/year, 12 ADV days/year, travel allowance etc.
- Temporary position for 6 months
- international and dynamic work environment
Job Requirements
- Excellent written communications skills in French (native level)
- Vocational degree in Business Administration with 1-3 years of relevant experience in an administrative position
- Experience in SEO
- Strong customer focus and customer awareness
- Able to work under pressure and with a drive for results
- Know how to make a good planning and how to set priorities
- Detailed knowledge of business processes within own discipline
- Strong administrative skills
- Advanced MS Excel skills
About the company
International organisation located in Venlo. Their core business is office supplies and services, aimed at making sure clients are fully facilitated in their work environment, no matter where they are located. The organisation offers a one-stop-shop principle, servicing clients in their every needs. This is covered by office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.
Interested? Apply online see below, for more details you can contact Sarah White on +31641682158.
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