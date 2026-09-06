Vacancy | Online Marketeer | Swedish | Marketing | Full time | Venlo

What exactly are you going to do

Are you a Swedish (near) native speaker and are you passionate about online marketing? Do you want to make the most of your talents in a multicultural setting? A young and international company is waiting for you to join their marketing team in Venlo!

As a Junior Country Marketeer for the Nordics, your responsibilities include:

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles