Vacancy | Online Marketeer | Swedish | Marketing | Full time | Venlo

Vacancy | Online Marketeer | Swedish | Marketing | Full time | Venlo

Posted on September 6, 2026
Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you a Swedish (near) native speaker and are you passionate about online marketing? Do you want to make the most of your talents in a multicultural setting? A young and international company is waiting for you to join their marketing team in Venlo!

As a Junior Country Marketeer for the Nordics, your responsibilities include:

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  • Carrying out online marketing activities for the Swedish/ Nordics webshop.
  • Continuous observation of the SE, DK and NO market and the competitors with periodic analysis.
  • Making analyses to improve sales, do researches for your country and suggest action plans to make this sales activity a success; Planning and managing budgets in an efficient way.
  • Be in the lead of defining, delivering, reporting and optimizing marketing strategies for the following campaigns: SEA, (Google Shopping, Google AdWords, Bing, Yahoo), Display advertising, E-mail marketing, Price comparison sites, Classified sites, Mobile advertising, SEO, Affiliate marketing in order to maximize reach.
  • Stay up to date with e-commerce and online marketing developments. Be aware of the webshop trends and competitor research.
  • Performance of webshop features and onsite campaigns, ex: Cross selling, Bestseller, Daily/Weekly offer, Auctions, Loyalty Program, Responsive design, Delivery time / Option, Payment methods, Certificate and constantly contribute to new webshop features.

What do we offer you

We offer you a challenging and varied full time position in a young and international company. The work location will be Venlo.

  • Salary indication: approximately €1900 gross per month (depending on experience), based on full time employment
  • 24 holidays/year and travel compensation as well as 8% holiday allowance
  • International and young environment
  • Online training opportunities when contracted via Unique Multilingual

Job Requirements

  • You speak Swedish on a (near) native level and you are fluent in English
  • You are stress-proof and able to respond to changing priorities
  • Ability to create, analyse, and comprehend data and sales analytics
  • You are an excellent multitasker with an eye for detail who is able to work in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment
  • Experience with data feeds, email marketing, search engine marketing is beneficial
  • You are living in the area of Venlo or willing to relocate there on short term
  • +/- 2 years of working experience
  • Bachelor's degree in a relevant study field

About the company

This international company is specialized in online retail, a highly dynamic company that was founded in 2006, and stands out through its growth. In a flat organizational structure a dynamic, multicultural team works on online projects. If you are looking to work in a fast-paced E-Commerce company with flat hierarchies you are in the right place.

For further information and questions regarding this vacancy, please don't hesitate to contact Sarah White: sarah.white@uniquemultilingual.com +31 (0) 641682158

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