Country Marketeer I Germany

Our client is looking a German Country Marketeer for their international expansion! Do you have 3-5 years experience in e-commerce and performance marketing in Germany? Are you looking for an exciting, entrepreneurial role? Does it sound fun to conquer the German fashion and lifestyle market with a proven concept? Then this is your job! In this role you will set up and optimise our German marketing activities, to ultimately make for our client. A growth hacking mindset is essential: you quickly spot the best sales opportunities and make sure that our clients brand performs best in class on Cost of Customer Acquisition and Life Time Value (e.g., through repeat purchases). You’re key part of the marketing team, working closely together with the Campaign marketeer and SEA marketeer, and reporting to the CCO.

Job Requirements

The ideal candidate is an allround marketeer with in-depth knowledge and rich experience in media and PR; but equally apt at all aspects of performance marketing and familiar with tools such as Google Adwords, Bing Ads, DoubleClick, Google Analytics, Hotjar, Google Optimize and Mailchimp. Your main goal is maximum performance and customer satisfaction, and use your creativity to rapidly test and analyse your ideas to achieve that.



WHAT WILL YOU DO?

After a brief general introduction to this fashion brand in the Netherlands, you will coordinate our marketing activities in Germany. Your main goals will be to:

Maximize sales

Minimize Customer Acquisition Costs

Stimulate repeat purchase %

Optimize customer satisfaction

Your main activities to achieve these goals will be as follows:

Plan and execute the roll out of all marketing activities in Germany, building on proven practices, but tailored to fit the needs and specifics of the German market;

Define and identify customer segments and regions with highest growth potential;

Minimize the cost of customer acquisition over time, driven by insights from experiments;

Set up and execute performance based marketing experiments and A/B tests in order to scale up when successful and increase the growth;

Set up and manage media, broadcasting and PR focused on performance;

Set up, oversee and manage email marketing, ultimately steering on maximizing customer retention and repeat revenues, together with the Campaign marketeer;

Set up and manage our German social media pages and social media advertising;

Manage and optimise search advertising, based on proven practices;

Analyse, report and improve campaign KPI’s and customer base KPI’s;

Participate in regular marketing meetings to coordinate priorities and activities.

Finally, you will be supported by our Head Office when it comes to all operational aspects (IT, Production, Customer Care); you will help them to optimize for the German market e.g., by coaching on specific customer expectations/ requirements.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.



Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.



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http://unique.nl/en/i'm-looking-for-a-job/working-for-unique/open-application



This vacancy can also be found under: German, Duits, Country Marketeer, Marketing, Management, Germany, Duitsland, Experienced, Professional, Full-time, Rotterdam area, e-commerce.