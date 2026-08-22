Media & Digital Strategy Lead | English

Our client is the European subsidiary and regional headquarters of a globally recognized Korean food producer, specializing in iconic K-food products. As the EU regional headquarters, they bring bold and authentic Korean flavors to more than 35 local markets across Europe.

About the Brand

The flagship brand is one of the most loved and fast-growing food brands worldwide, known for its iconic spicy noodles and bold flavors. With rapid growth across Europe, the company is building its regional marketing hub in Amsterdam to bring the brand closer to European consumers and fans.

Role Overview

As the Media and Digital strategy lead, you will be leading the digital future of their brands in Europe. This is not a traditional media role: You will be the digital and media expert within the marketing team, shaping how consumers discover, engage with and ultimately buy their products across the digital ecosystem. We are looking for someone who is as comfortable building the strategy and who will help build marketing capabilities in the team and test innovative approaches.

You will own the European media and digital strategy, with TikTok as a key strategic platform, while ensuring they build a strong and effective ecosystem across social, creators, paid media, e-commerce and emerging digital channels.

You will be the key strategic counterpart to their media agency: challenging recommendations, turning data into decisions and ensuring their investment delivers maximum impact.

The role will report into the Marketing director and will support all brands in the portfolio as they expand their business.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Build the Digital & Media Strategy

Own the European media and digital strategy for the flagship as well as all other brands.

Develop a clear digital consumer decision journey and d efine the role of paid, owned, earned and social channels across the consumer journey.

Establish the role of TikTok within the broader digital ecosystem and develop a clear long-term growth strategy for the platform.

2. Lead Media Strategy & Agency Partnership

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Act as the senior strategic counterpart to the media agency.

Lead annual and campaign-level media planning, investment recommendations and channel strategy.

Challenge agency recommendations and ensure plans are rooted in consumer behaviour, platform expertise and business objectives.

3. Own TikTok & Social-First Strategy

Develop the strategy and b ecome the internal TikTok expert and thought leader across Europe an markets.

Define the role of organic content, creators, paid amplification and community management.

Identify emerging TikTok behaviours, formats, creators and cultural trends relevant to their brands.

4. Turn Data into Better Marketing Decisions

Lead interpretation of campaign and media performance across markets and channels.

Translate dashboards and data into clear recommendations for the marketing team.

Partner with the Marketing Lead to evaluate campaign effectiveness and improve future investment.

5. Be the Digital Sparring Partner to Marketing

Challenge and support the Marketing Lead with media, digital and consumer journey expertise.

Work closely with the IMX Lead to translate consumer and media insights into high-performing campaigns and experiences.

Bring a digital-first perspective into the wider marketing planning process.

Profile of the Ideal Candidate:

Bachelor's degree in media, (digital) marketing, social strategy or integrated marketing .

Proven experience developing and leading digital and media strategies, within FMCG, consumer brands or a leading media/digital agency.

Deep expertise in TikTok and social-first marketing, including both organic and paid ecosystems.

Strong understanding of the wider digital media landscape, including Meta, YouTube, Google, influencers/creators, e-commerce and emerging platforms.

Experience managing and developing people .

Strong analytical skills without being purely performance-marketing focused.

Excellent understanding of European digital and social landscapes.

Fluency in English; any other EU languages are a plus.

What We Offer

An opportunity to shape the digital future of one of the fastest-growing food brands in Europe.

Build a digital ecosystem almost from the ground up .

Build and lead an in-house social media capability.

A collaborative international working environment with exposure to both European markets and Global Headquarters in Korea.

Competitive salary and benefits package with excellent opportunities for professional growth.

Ready to make your mark? Apply directly! We look forward to hearing from you.



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