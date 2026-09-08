Marketing Communicator | Korean
Posted on September 8, 2026
Amsterdam
Korean
Posted on September 8, 2026
About this role
Key Responsibilities:
1. Digital and social media lead
• Own and grow the products presence across Instagram, TikTok, Threads, X and YouTube.
• Create culture-first content tailored to the MZ generation and K-pop fandoms, adapted to the different cultural dynamics of each European market.
• Build and manage the European content calendar in line with the launch and promotional plan agreed with sales.
2. Trade and B2B communications
• Develop marketing collateral, pitch decks, sell-in stories and B2B narratives that support the Head of Sales and the sales team in securing placements with major retail, wholesale and e-commerce customers.
• Equip distribution partners with brand assets, localised materials, product information and activation toolkits for their own customer negotiations.
• Translate consumer traction and campaign results into evidence retail buyers will act on.
3. Event and experiential marketing
• Plan and execute high-impact campaigns, pop-ups and experiential activity
• Run in-store and channel activation with distribution partners: sampling, tastings, displays, point-of-sale materials and trade shows.
4. B2C community building
• Craft messaging that resonates with our three core audiences: K-pop fans, trend-conscious MZ generation consumers, and health-conscious consumers looking for functional, guilt-free options.
• Manage community engagement and respond to fandom dynamics quickly and authentically.
5. Agency and budget management
• Brief, contract and manage external social media, creative, PR and event agencies from initiation through to execution and KPI tracking.
• Manage the marketing budget against plan and report on spend efficiency.
6. Brand guardianship and compliance
• Ensure all communications align with the brand identity, the “inspired by BTS” partnership guidelines, and the brand and asset usage rules set by the group in South Korea.
• Account for regional market nuances, including packaging and compliance messaging such as the German recycling system, and local claims requirements for functional beverages.
7. Performance measurement and cross-company communication
• Track and report campaign KPIs — reach, engagement, community growth, conversion and campaign contribution to sell-out — and use the findings to sharpen the next campaign.
• Coordinate across international time zones with the parent company, aligning European activity with global brand direction.
1. Digital and social media lead
• Own and grow the products presence across Instagram, TikTok, Threads, X and YouTube.
• Create culture-first content tailored to the MZ generation and K-pop fandoms, adapted to the different cultural dynamics of each European market.
• Build and manage the European content calendar in line with the launch and promotional plan agreed with sales.
2. Trade and B2B communications
• Develop marketing collateral, pitch decks, sell-in stories and B2B narratives that support the Head of Sales and the sales team in securing placements with major retail, wholesale and e-commerce customers.
• Equip distribution partners with brand assets, localised materials, product information and activation toolkits for their own customer negotiations.
• Translate consumer traction and campaign results into evidence retail buyers will act on.
3. Event and experiential marketing
• Plan and execute high-impact campaigns, pop-ups and experiential activity
• Run in-store and channel activation with distribution partners: sampling, tastings, displays, point-of-sale materials and trade shows.
4. B2C community building
• Craft messaging that resonates with our three core audiences: K-pop fans, trend-conscious MZ generation consumers, and health-conscious consumers looking for functional, guilt-free options.
• Manage community engagement and respond to fandom dynamics quickly and authentically.
5. Agency and budget management
• Brief, contract and manage external social media, creative, PR and event agencies from initiation through to execution and KPI tracking.
• Manage the marketing budget against plan and report on spend efficiency.
6. Brand guardianship and compliance
• Ensure all communications align with the brand identity, the “inspired by BTS” partnership guidelines, and the brand and asset usage rules set by the group in South Korea.
• Account for regional market nuances, including packaging and compliance messaging such as the German recycling system, and local claims requirements for functional beverages.
7. Performance measurement and cross-company communication
• Track and report campaign KPIs — reach, engagement, community growth, conversion and campaign contribution to sell-out — and use the findings to sharpen the next campaign.
• Coordinate across international time zones with the parent company, aligning European activity with global brand direction.
Requirements
Essential
• Experience: 3+ years in marketing communications, social media management, PR or brand marketing.
• Cultural fluency: Deep understanding of K-pop fandom dynamics, MZ generation lifestyle trends and viral social media mechanics, with a feel for how to build hype authentically.
• Languages: Fluent or native English and Korean
• Location: The candidate must live in or near to Amsterdam (Candidate outside of the Randstad area, or the Netherlands will not be considered for this role)
• Platform mastery: Expert-level knowledge of TikTok, Instagram and X, with a portfolio of creative campaigns or community management results.
• Event execution: Proven experience organising fast-paced experiential marketing, pop-up events or out-of-home advertising campaigns.
• Agency management: Ability to manage external social media or creative agencies from contract initiation and briefing through to execution and KPI tracking.
• B2B and B2C agility: Ability to translate consumer hype into compelling B2B sales narratives for retail buyers and distribution partners.
• Mindset: Entrepreneurial, hands-on and highly adaptable; comfortable in a fast-paced venture environment and coordinating across international time zones.
• Right to work: Valid right to live and work in the Netherlands.[The company can provide visa sponsorship depending on the candidate’s qualification]
Preferred
• Category: Experience in FMCG, food and beverage, or the entertainment and music industry.
• Creative skills: Proficiency in video editing and/or Adobe Photoshop, for quick content iterations, social assets and business presentations.
• Trade marketing: Experience working with distributors or retail customers on joint activation.
• Experience: 3+ years in marketing communications, social media management, PR or brand marketing.
• Cultural fluency: Deep understanding of K-pop fandom dynamics, MZ generation lifestyle trends and viral social media mechanics, with a feel for how to build hype authentically.
• Languages: Fluent or native English and Korean
• Location: The candidate must live in or near to Amsterdam (Candidate outside of the Randstad area, or the Netherlands will not be considered for this role)
• Platform mastery: Expert-level knowledge of TikTok, Instagram and X, with a portfolio of creative campaigns or community management results.
• Event execution: Proven experience organising fast-paced experiential marketing, pop-up events or out-of-home advertising campaigns.
• Agency management: Ability to manage external social media or creative agencies from contract initiation and briefing through to execution and KPI tracking.
• B2B and B2C agility: Ability to translate consumer hype into compelling B2B sales narratives for retail buyers and distribution partners.
• Mindset: Entrepreneurial, hands-on and highly adaptable; comfortable in a fast-paced venture environment and coordinating across international time zones.
• Right to work: Valid right to live and work in the Netherlands.[The company can provide visa sponsorship depending on the candidate’s qualification]
Preferred
• Category: Experience in FMCG, food and beverage, or the entertainment and music industry.
• Creative skills: Proficiency in video editing and/or Adobe Photoshop, for quick content iterations, social assets and business presentations.
• Trade marketing: Experience working with distributors or retail customers on joint activation.
Salary
€3000-€5000 per month
The company
The European arm of a major international food and beverage group is launching a modern, wellness-oriented consumer brand inspired by pop culture. Combining the agility of a startup with the scale and backing of an established global corporation, the venture is rolling out across key European markets following a strong retail debut in the US.
Application Procedure
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