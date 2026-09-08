Marketing Communicator | Korean

Key Responsibilities:



1. Digital and social media lead

• Own and grow the products presence across Instagram, TikTok, Threads, X and YouTube.

• Create culture-first content tailored to the MZ generation and K-pop fandoms, adapted to the different cultural dynamics of each European market.

• Build and manage the European content calendar in line with the launch and promotional plan agreed with sales.





2. Trade and B2B communications

• Develop marketing collateral, pitch decks, sell-in stories and B2B narratives that support the Head of Sales and the sales team in securing placements with major retail, wholesale and e-commerce customers.

• Equip distribution partners with brand assets, localised materials, product information and activation toolkits for their own customer negotiations.

• Translate consumer traction and campaign results into evidence retail buyers will act on.





3. Event and experiential marketing

• Plan and execute high-impact campaigns, pop-ups and experiential activity

• Run in-store and channel activation with distribution partners: sampling, tastings, displays, point-of-sale materials and trade shows.





4. B2C community building

• Craft messaging that resonates with our three core audiences: K-pop fans, trend-conscious MZ generation consumers, and health-conscious consumers looking for functional, guilt-free options.

• Manage community engagement and respond to fandom dynamics quickly and authentically.





5. Agency and budget management

• Brief, contract and manage external social media, creative, PR and event agencies from initiation through to execution and KPI tracking.

• Manage the marketing budget against plan and report on spend efficiency.





6. Brand guardianship and compliance

• Ensure all communications align with the brand identity, the “inspired by BTS” partnership guidelines, and the brand and asset usage rules set by the group in South Korea.

• Account for regional market nuances, including packaging and compliance messaging such as the German recycling system, and local claims requirements for functional beverages.





7. Performance measurement and cross-company communication

• Track and report campaign KPIs — reach, engagement, community growth, conversion and campaign contribution to sell-out — and use the findings to sharpen the next campaign.

• Coordinate across international time zones with the parent company, aligning European activity with global brand direction.

