Junior SEO & Content Marketeer I Native English
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you an English native speaker, passionate about online marketing and eager to learn more about SEO, linkuilding and content marketing? Would you like to contribute to the success of their UK clients online marketplaces? Do you want to work for a company which has an open, fun and collaborative culture? Then you will love to become a Junior SEO & Content Marketer for our client!
As junior SEO & Content Marketer at our client you are responsible for generating traffic to their UK websites. You will generate inspiring and relevant content on topics related to home improvement and moving houses. In addition, you will build and manage work relationships with various bloggers and link partners. By monitoring traffic and conversion on their English websites with Google Analytics, you will create and execute action for conversion optimization. Last but not least, by using different SEO tools you will analyse the performance of their websites. You will present the results to their SEO team and advise on possible wins and recommendations for improvement.
You will be part of an exceptional company with 50+ people with different nationalities, supporting customers around the world!
Your responsibilities:
- Create relevant and inspiring content for our platforms
- Build and manage relations with bloggers and link partners (Linkbuilding)
- Make SEO analysis and advise on possible wins and points of improvement
- Monitor traffic and conversion on our websites with Google Analytics
- Create and execute actions for conversion optimization
- Monitor and report the results of your SEO-actions
- Analyse the performance of your website(s) by using different SEO tools and present the results to the SEO-team
What do we offer you
- A fun, innovative, and inspiring workplace in Utrecht;
- A competitive salary based on experience;
- Full support and engagement from members of the team;
- A flat organisational structure where you are encouraged to take initiative;
- A direct contract from our client.
Job Requirements
Your profile:
- Bachelor or Master degree with a major in Marketing, Business Economics, Digital Media or (Digital) Communication
- Native English speaker with excellent verbal and written communication skills and living in The Netherlands
- Some experience with SEO and content writing
- Intermediate level of Excel skills
- Knowledge of and some experience with Ahrefs, SEMrush, Sreamingfrog, Google Search Console and Google Analytics would be benefitial
- Adapt quickly to changing market circumstances
- Have a commercial mindset and willing to learn
- Team player with planning and organisational skills and attention to accuracy
- Proactive and a positive attitude
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up on our website via http://unique.nl/en/i'm-looking-for-a-job/working-for-unique/open-application
This vacancy can also be found under: English, Engels, Marketing, SEO, B2B, Professional, Full-time, Utrecht, Negotiate, content marketing, Junior, starter
About the company
Our client is one of the most successful startups in The Netherlands. If you are interested in this vacancy, please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact our The Hague team at 070 310 27 40.