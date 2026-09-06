Vacancy | Junior SEO & Content Marketer I German native | Utrecht

What exactly are you going to do

Are you a German native speaker, passionate about online marketing and eager to learn more about SEO, linkuilding and content marketing? Would you like to contribute to the success of their German clients online marketplaces? Do you want to work for a company which has an open, fun and collaborative culture? Then you will love to become a Junior SEO & Content Marketer for our client!

As junior SEO & Content Marketer at our client you are responsible for generating traffic to their German websites. You will generate inspiring and relevant content on topics related to home improvement and moving houses. In addition, you will build and manage work relationships with various bloggers and link partners. By monitoring traffic and conversion on their websites with Google Analytics, you will create and execute action for conversion optimization. Last but not least, by using different SEO tools you will analyse the performance of their websites. You will present the results to their SEO team and advise on possible wins and recommendations for improvement.

You will be part of an exceptional company with 50+ people with different nationalities, supporting customers around the world!

Your responsibilities:

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