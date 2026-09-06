Vacancy | Junior SEO & Content Marketer I German native | Utrecht
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you a German native speaker, passionate about online marketing and eager to learn more about SEO, linkuilding and content marketing? Would you like to contribute to the success of their German clients online marketplaces? Do you want to work for a company which has an open, fun and collaborative culture? Then you will love to become a Junior SEO & Content Marketer for our client!
As junior SEO & Content Marketer at our client you are responsible for generating traffic to their German websites. You will generate inspiring and relevant content on topics related to home improvement and moving houses. In addition, you will build and manage work relationships with various bloggers and link partners. By monitoring traffic and conversion on their websites with Google Analytics, you will create and execute action for conversion optimization. Last but not least, by using different SEO tools you will analyse the performance of their websites. You will present the results to their SEO team and advise on possible wins and recommendations for improvement.
You will be part of an exceptional company with 50+ people with different nationalities, supporting customers around the world!
Your responsibilities:
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- Create relevant and inspiring content for our platforms
- Build and manage relations with bloggers and link partners (Linkbuilding)
- Make SEO analysis and advise on possible wins and points of improvement
- Monitor traffic and conversion on our websites with Google Analytics
- Create and execute actions for conversion optimization
- Monitor and report the results of your SEO-actions
- Analyse the performance of your website(s) by using different SEO tools and present the results to the SEO-team
What do we offer you
- A fun, innovative, and inspiring workplace in Utrecht;
- A competitive salary based on experience;
- Full support and engagement from members of the team;
- A flat organisational structure where you are encouraged to take initiative;
- A direct contract from our client.
Job Requirements
Your profile:
- Bachelor or Master degree with a major in Marketing, Business Economics, Digital Media or (Digital) Communication
- Native German speaker with excellent verbal and written communication skills and living in The Netherlands
- Some experience with SEO and content writing
- Intermediate level of Excel skills
- Knowledge of and some experience with Ahrefs, SEMrush, Sreamingfrog, Google Search Console and Google Analytics would be benefitial
- Adapt quickly to changing market circumstances
- Have a commercial mindset and willing to learn
- Team player with planning and organisational skills and attention to accuracy
- Proactive and a positive attitude
About the company
Our client is one of the most successful startups in The Netherlands.
Interested in this position? Our recruiter Brenda Vermes is happy to receive your application in English via the 'apply direct' button below. Want to know more first? Then send your message via WHATSAPP or contact us at 06-41532685.
Before applying please ensure you are eligible to work in The Netherlands.
This vacancy can also be found under: English, Engels, marketing, SEO, B2B, digital, Professional, Full-time, Utrecht, negotiate, content marketing, Junior, starter, German, Deutsch, Duits.