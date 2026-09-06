Vacancy | Marketplace assistant Germany | English, German | Utrecht

Vacancy | Marketplace assistant Germany | English, German | Utrecht

Posted on September 6, 2026
De Meern
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you passionate about E-commerce and do you speak English on a (near-) native level? Do you want to make the most of your talents in a multicultural setting? A young and international company is waiting for you to join their marketplace-team in Utrecht!
As a Marketplace Assistant for the German market, your responsibilities include:

  • Managing the online marketplaces for the German market and improving the listings through on-site advertisement;
  • Coordinating and assisting with the marketing activities for the online marketplaces – think of email marketing, search engine marketing, creating new and relevant content – you name it;
  • Making sure that the products are easy to find and monitor and analyze on their sales;
  • Looking for new growth opportunities through actively identifying new marketplaces, establishing relationships and negotiating fees and terms;
  • Having a good understanding of the background processes to make sure that everything runs smoothly;
  • Improving functionalities along the way.

What do we offer you

We offer you a challenging and varied full time position in a young and international company. The work location will be Utrecht.

  • Full time and long term position;
  • Salary indication: approximately € 2200,- / month;
  • Travel compensation.

Job Requirements

To qualify for this job, the following requirements apply:

  • (Near-) native English language skills;
  • German language skills are considered a big plus;
  • Bachelor's degree;
  • You know your way around the online marketing landscape and ideally already have experience with selling on an online marketplace;
  • You have affinity with marketing and e-commerce and you are a fast learner who is interested in working with new systems;
  • You're not only creative, but you also have a strong analytical mindset and you are thereby able to provide valuable insights into consumer behavior through analyzing data;
  • You are driven but still know how to prioritize.

About the company

Our client is a highly dynamic and international company that was founded in 2006 and specializes in online retail. In a flat organizational structure a dynamic, multicultural team works on online projects. If you are looking to work in a fast-paced E-Commerce company, you are in the right place!

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