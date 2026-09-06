Communications Coordinator | English | The Hague
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you a hands-on, proactive Communications professional, currently available for a new opportunity? Would you like to join a worldwide, well-known organization in the educational field? This is the perfect opportunity for you!
You will be joining the Global Communications and Branding Department (GCB). GCB oversees how the brand and the organization communicates to all key stakeholders, both internally and externally. Based in the Office of the Director General, they are responsible for online and offline channels, including the public website, social media and blogs, the intranet, video production, the production of their worldwide magazine and corporate newsletters. They also develop the strategy and manage the Director General’s communications, building their presence in the media and monitoring its effects.
As a Communications Coordinator, you will be line-managed by the Senior Global Communications and Brand Manager to support departmental objectives, and will:
- Offer organizational-wide support for strategic and tactical global communications planning, on a project basis;
- Write, edit and publish global, English-language content (original/self-created and contributions from others);
- Project manage communications with internal and external stakeholders and, where appropriate, vendors;
- Work as a member of the content team to agree optimized channel selection;
- Monitor the effect and impact of GCB communications and regularly report on this to management;
- Manage and produce external content for Global Communications and Branding, as directed by the Senior Global Brand and Communications Manager, to support departmental objectives, with special focus on our external communications objectives. This will include support for content published on the newsletters and blogs;
- Handle media enquiries, eg interview requests for the DG, requests for information, statements etc;
- Support communication of important external DG meetings through the relevant channels;
- Report on organizational media coverage to DG/SLT/Board;
- Maintain a database of the company's messaging (statements, quotes, metrics for use in external media).
What do we offer you
- Temporary position (min. 3 months with possiblity of being taken over by our client)
- Salary €3.000-
- Full time position based on 40 hours
Job Requirements
- BA degree in Media, Journalism or Communications or a related field;
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in content creation and production, ideally international;
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in project management and budget allocation;
- Experience in video production (pre- and post and shoot management, plus editing);
- Excellent organizational and coordination skills, pro-active, hands-on attitude;
- Excellent team player with the ability to develop effective working relationships;
- Excellent Written and Verbal English (native or near-native);
- Communicating with understanding, confidence, clarity and effectiveness and having a positive impact on others;
- Working to support and develop collaboration within and across teams through leadership.
About the company
Our client is an international organization in the educational field.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country.
Please for more information contact Sofia Martins at spintomartins@uniquemultilingual.com or call +31(0)703102740. We would be happy to hear from you.