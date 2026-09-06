Communications Coordinator | English | The Hague

What exactly are you going to do

Are you a hands-on, proactive Communications professional, currently available for a new opportunity? Would you like to join a worldwide, well-known organization in the educational field? This is the perfect opportunity for you!



You will be joining the Global Communications and Branding Department (GCB). GCB oversees how the brand and the organization communicates to all key stakeholders, both internally and externally. Based in the Office of the Director General, they are responsible for online and offline channels, including the public website, social media and blogs, the intranet, video production, the production of their worldwide magazine and corporate newsletters. They also develop the strategy and manage the Director General’s communications, building their presence in the media and monitoring its effects.



As a Communications Coordinator, you will be line-managed by the Senior Global Communications and Brand Manager to support departmental objectives, and will: