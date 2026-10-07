Junior Account Manager - Digital Advertising

We are looking for a motivated and enthusiastic Junior Account Manager to join our team!

In this role, you will work directly with clients to support and manage their digital advertising campaigns, help develop effective online strategies, and ensure campaigns are delivered accurately, on time and to a high standard. You will also host and moderate IamExpat webinars, giving you the opportunity to develop your presentation skills. This is a hands-on role offering the opportunity to develop your skills in digital advertising, campaign management and account management.

Tasks

Work directly with clients to collect advertising materials and information within agreed deadlines

Set up, implement and manage digital advertising campaigns accurately and efficiently

Monitor campaign performance and identify opportunities for optimisation and improvement

Ensure advertising materials meet quality, technical and campaign requirements

Prepare and share campaign performance reports with clients

Build and maintain strong relationships with existing clients

Work closely with the Sales and Editorial teams to ensure campaigns are delivered successfully

Plan, host and moderate the IamExpat evening webinars

Respond to client questions and resolve any campaign-related issues

Stay up to date with digital advertising, analytics and AI tools

About you

Strong desire to learn and develop in digital advertising and client management

Strong attention to detail and ability to manage multiple campaigns and deadlines

Comfortable communicating directly with clients and building professional relationships

Proactive, organised and able to take ownership of tasks

Analytical mindset and interest in understanding campaign performance and data

Motivated, energetic and solution-oriented

Respectful to diverse and multinational communities

Responsible, collaborative and team-oriented

More info

Starting date: As soon as possible

Commitment: Full-time

Working hours: Primarily during regular office hours, with availability for approximately 3-4 evening webinars per month.

Location: Hybrid (Amsterdam)

Please note, that due to the volume of applications, only successful applicants will be contacted / notified.