Junior Account Manager - Digital Advertising
About this role
We are looking for a motivated and enthusiastic Junior Account Manager to join our team!
In this role, you will work directly with clients to support and manage their digital advertising campaigns, help develop effective online strategies, and ensure campaigns are delivered accurately, on time and to a high standard. You will also host and moderate IamExpat webinars, giving you the opportunity to develop your presentation skills. This is a hands-on role offering the opportunity to develop your skills in digital advertising, campaign management and account management.
Tasks
- Work directly with clients to collect advertising materials and information within agreed deadlines
- Set up, implement and manage digital advertising campaigns accurately and efficiently
- Monitor campaign performance and identify opportunities for optimisation and improvement
- Ensure advertising materials meet quality, technical and campaign requirements
- Prepare and share campaign performance reports with clients
- Build and maintain strong relationships with existing clients
- Work closely with the Sales and Editorial teams to ensure campaigns are delivered successfully
- Plan, host and moderate the IamExpat evening webinars
- Respond to client questions and resolve any campaign-related issues
- Stay up to date with digital advertising, analytics and AI tools
About you
- Strong desire to learn and develop in digital advertising and client management
- Strong attention to detail and ability to manage multiple campaigns and deadlines
- Comfortable communicating directly with clients and building professional relationships
- Proactive, organised and able to take ownership of tasks
- Analytical mindset and interest in understanding campaign performance and data
- Motivated, energetic and solution-oriented
- Respectful to diverse and multinational communities
- Responsible, collaborative and team-oriented
More info
- Starting date: As soon as possible
- Commitment: Full-time
- Working hours: Primarily during regular office hours, with availability for approximately 3-4 evening webinars per month.
- Location: Hybrid (Amsterdam)
Please note, that due to the volume of applications, only successful applicants will be contacted / notified.
Requirements
- 1–2 years of experience in account management, digital marketing, advertising, media or a related field is preferred
- Bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, business or a related field is preferred
- Strong computer skills and confidence using Microsoft Office and Google Workspace
- Familiarity with Google Analytics, Email Marketing and CMS platforms is a plus
- Familiarity with Google Ad Manager is a plus
- Comfortable using AI tools
- Excellent English communication skills, both written and spoken
- Must be legally entitled to work in the EU and reside in the Netherlands
The company
IamExpat is the leading English-language online media platform for internationals in the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland, providing up-to-date information, news, job listings, housing services and lifestyle tips since 2009. IamExpat Media also owns DutchNews.nl, the leading news website for internationals in the Netherlands.
IamExpat Media is the organiser of the annual IamExpat Fairs in Amsterdam, The Hague, Eindhoven and Berlin, truly international one-day events designed to connect and support the expat community.
IamExpat Media, the Amsterdam-based company that runs the IamExpat websites, the fairs and DutchNews, is an equal opportunity employer.
Application Procedure
Please apply with your CV and cover letter via the form below.