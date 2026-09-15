AV Programmer | English | Utrecht Area
Posted on September 15, 2026
Amersfoort
English
Posted on September 15, 2026
About this role
Our client is the market leader in the audiovisual industry.
The AV Programmer will be responsible for assisting customers with the installation and operation of a wide range of A/V control products.
Technical Support & Control Applications
- Provide remote and potentially on-site support for AV control systems, assisting with configuration, and troubleshooting.
- Diagnose issues related to control software, AV hardware communication (RS232, TCP/IP), and third-party device integration.
- Guide customers through system setup and resolve anomalies in software or hardware operation.
- Provide advanced training for customers-programmers, online or in internal or external facilities, on control solutions.
Sales & Feedback
- Provide feedback to the Control Manager when a case needs escalation.
- Inform product improvement needs to the Product & Development team based on field experience and tender requirements.
- Maintain awareness of certifications and specifications relevant to AV control systems.
- Report technical issues using internal tools.
A strong background in other control systems - such as AMX, Crestron, or QSC - is essential, along with solid experience in Python programming (or similar). The ideal candidate will demonstrate a deep understanding of integrated A/V environments and be capable of adapting to diverse technical challenges. We are looking for someone based in the BENELUX or DACH area that speaks fluent English.
Technical Expertise
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Windows OS (servers, registry, DLLs), SQL databases.
- Solid understanding of networking (TCP/IP, Ethernet, IP addressing, NAT, routers).
- Proficiency in Python 3 programming and Visual Studio Code knowledge.
- Familiarity with communication protocols (RS232/RS422, SSH, web sockets).
- Experience with AV system integration and control platforms (Extron, AMX, Crestron).
Communication & Reporting
- Fluent in English, with good verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to explain technical concepts clearly to non-technical users.
- Methodical troubleshooting skills and attention to detail.
- Regular reporting on status using internal tools.
Education & Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
- Proven experience in AV technical support, system design, and field commissioning of AV control systems.
What's in it for you:
- 13th month salary
- Competitive salary
- 26 vacation days
- Health insurance contribution
- Travel reimbursement
- Hybrid setup - 3 days in the office, 2 days from home
- Pension Contribution
- Extensive training programs
- Working within a professional team
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