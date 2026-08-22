Audio Visual Programmer
Posted on August 22, 2026
Amersfoort
English
Posted on August 22, 2026
About this role
In this role, you’ll combine AV programming, system integration, troubleshooting, and customer support. You’ll work with advanced control systems and help customers get the best performance from their AV environments.
What will you do?
What will you do?
- Program, configure, and troubleshoot professional AV control systems
- Support customers remotely and, when needed, on-site
- Diagnose communication issues involving RS232, TCP/IP, Ethernet, SSH, and other protocols
- Integrate AV equipment such as displays, projectors, switchers, lighting systems, and third-party devices
- Develop and work with control applications using Python 3
- Support customers with system setup and resolve software and hardware issues
- Deliver technical training to AV programmers and customers
- Collaborate with technical and product teams to escalate complex cases and provide feedback for product improvements
- Stay up to date with developments in AV technology, networking, control systems, and industry standards
Requirements
You are a technically strong problem-solver who understands how different AV, software, and network components work together.Ideally, you bring:
- Proven experience with professional AV system integration and control programming
- Strong experience with control platforms such as Crestron, AMX, QSC, or similar
- Solid Python 3 programming skills
- Good understanding of networking: TCP/IP, Ethernet, IP addressing, NAT, and routers
- Experience with communication protocols such as RS232/RS422, SSH, and web sockets
- Knowledge of Microsoft Windows environments and SQL databases
- Experience with AV technical support, system design, and/or field commissioning
- A Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related technical field
- Fluent English communication skills
- A structured and methodical approach to troubleshooting
- We are looking for someone currently based in the BENELUX or DACH region who is comfortable working in an international environment.
Salary
€4000-€4800 per month
The company
Our client is a leading developer and manufacturer of technical products. Their philosophy is founded on three concepts: Service, Support and Solutions. They see their customers as their most important asset and their employees are essential in maintaining that asset. Currently they are looking for quality individuals who can help them grow and who desire to achieve a professional and rewarding career opportunity.
Application Procedure
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