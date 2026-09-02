Customer Support Specialist | French | Amersfoort

Customer Support Specialist | French | Amersfoort

Posted on September 2, 2026
Amersfoort
English, French
Posted on September 2, 2026

About this role

For an international technical company in Amersfoort.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles



Are you a native French speaker and experienced in business-to-business Sales Support and do you have technical affinity? Then this role of Customer Support for the French market is custom made for you! The position of Customer Support is a sales and technical support position within a technical environment handling sales and general technical issues for customers in France.



  • Provide excellent customer service

  • Technical knowledge and support of all company products

  • Issue and follow-up on quotations

  • Handle customer requests

  • Develop and maintain close relationships and contact with dealer base

  • Coordinate the training academy each month (participating during lunches and/or dinners with customers)




  • Excellent to native communication skills in French (written and verbal)

  • Fluent English language skills both verbally and written

  • Technically literate or have affinity with technical products

  • Preferably 2 years of experience in a B2B customer service department

  • Initiative, adaptability, representative and professional attitude

  • Strong attention to detail, highly organized, computer literate

  • Ability to prioritize tasks and requests

  • Ability to work well in a fast-paced professional office environment


What's in it for you:



  • 13th-month salary

  • Health insurance contribution

  • Pension Contribution

  • Extensive training programs

  • Working within a professional team

  • Hybrid working model: 2 days working from home and 3 times per week from the office in Amersfoort

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Amersfoort delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Audio Visual Programmer
AV Programmer | English | Utrecht Area
AV Programmer | English | Remote
Senior Software Engineer
Junior Technical Engineer Specialist | English
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.