Customer Support Specialist | French | Amersfoort

For an international technical company in Amersfoort.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Are you a native French speaker and experienced in business-to-business Sales Support and do you have technical affinity? Then this role of Customer Support for the French market is custom made for you! The position of Customer Support is a sales and technical support position within a technical environment handling sales and general technical issues for customers in France.



Provide excellent customer service



Technical knowledge and support of all company products



Issue and follow-up on quotations



Handle customer requests



Develop and maintain close relationships and contact with dealer base



Coordinate the training academy each month (participating during lunches and/or dinners with customers)





Excellent to native communication skills in French (written and verbal)



Fluent English language skills both verbally and written



Technically literate or have affinity with technical products



Preferably 2 years of experience in a B2B customer service department



Initiative, adaptability, representative and professional attitude



Strong attention to detail, highly organized, computer literate



Ability to prioritize tasks and requests



Ability to work well in a fast-paced professional office environment



What's in it for you: