Customer Support Specialist | French | Amersfoort
Posted on September 2, 2026
Amersfoort
English, French
Posted on September 2, 2026
About this role
For an international technical company in Amersfoort.
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Are you a native French speaker and experienced in business-to-business Sales Support and do you have technical affinity? Then this role of Customer Support for the French market is custom made for you! The position of Customer Support is a sales and technical support position within a technical environment handling sales and general technical issues for customers in France.
- Provide excellent customer service
- Technical knowledge and support of all company products
- Issue and follow-up on quotations
- Handle customer requests
- Develop and maintain close relationships and contact with dealer base
- Coordinate the training academy each month (participating during lunches and/or dinners with customers)
- Excellent to native communication skills in French (written and verbal)
- Fluent English language skills both verbally and written
- Technically literate or have affinity with technical products
- Preferably 2 years of experience in a B2B customer service department
- Initiative, adaptability, representative and professional attitude
- Strong attention to detail, highly organized, computer literate
- Ability to prioritize tasks and requests
- Ability to work well in a fast-paced professional office environment
What's in it for you:
- 13th-month salary
- Health insurance contribution
- Pension Contribution
- Extensive training programs
- Working within a professional team
- Hybrid working model: 2 days working from home and 3 times per week from the office in Amersfoort
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