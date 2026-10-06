Are you a hands-on communication professional who knows how to make complex change understandable and engaging? Do you enjoy creating content yourself, while also advising stakeholders on the right communication approach? Then this temporary role within an international energy organisation could be a great next step.

For a major international organisation in the energy sector, we are looking for a Change Communication Consultant to support a large-scale digital transformation programme. The programme focuses on creating sustainable digital change and new ways of working within Operations & Maintenance.

You will play an important role in making that change understandable and tangible for employees and stakeholders. At the start, the position has a strong hands-on focus: creating content, developing narratives and activating different communication channels. As the programme progresses, there will be more room for strategic communication and advising stakeholders.

The assignment is for 28–40 hours per week, for approximately 24 months, with Amsterdam as the preferred main location and the possibility to work hybrid.

Interested in using your communication skills to help people navigate a major digital transformation? Apply now and tell us how you have helped make change understandable, engaging and actionable.

Develop and execute the change communication strategy for a large digital transformation programme;

Translate complex change and transformation topics into clear, engaging and actionable messages;

Create and coordinate content across channels such as news articles, Viva Engage, video, Teams and employee meetings;

Work closely with communication leads, change professionals and stakeholders across different teams and organisational levels;

Monitor the impact of communication activities and adjust the approach where needed.

You will have plenty of opportunity to roll up your sleeves and create communication yourself, while also helping stakeholders determine how to communicate change effectively.