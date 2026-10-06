Change Communication Consultant
About this role
Are you a hands-on communication professional who knows how to make complex change understandable and engaging? Do you enjoy creating content yourself, while also advising stakeholders on the right communication approach? Then this temporary role within an international energy organisation could be a great next step.
For a major international organisation in the energy sector, we are looking for a Change Communication Consultant to support a large-scale digital transformation programme. The programme focuses on creating sustainable digital change and new ways of working within Operations & Maintenance.
You will play an important role in making that change understandable and tangible for employees and stakeholders. At the start, the position has a strong hands-on focus: creating content, developing narratives and activating different communication channels. As the programme progresses, there will be more room for strategic communication and advising stakeholders.
The assignment is for 28–40 hours per week, for approximately 24 months, with Amsterdam as the preferred main location and the possibility to work hybrid.
Interested in using your communication skills to help people navigate a major digital transformation? Apply now and tell us how you have helped make change understandable, engaging and actionable.
- Develop and execute the change communication strategy for a large digital transformation programme;
- Translate complex change and transformation topics into clear, engaging and actionable messages;
- Create and coordinate content across channels such as news articles, Viva Engage, video, Teams and employee meetings;
- Work closely with communication leads, change professionals and stakeholders across different teams and organisational levels;
- Monitor the impact of communication activities and adjust the approach where needed.
You will have plenty of opportunity to roll up your sleeves and create communication yourself, while also helping stakeholders determine how to communicate change effectively.
Requirements
You are comfortable working with different stakeholders, including senior management, and know how to navigate different interests and perspectives. You can simplify complex topics and translate them into clear and compelling communication. At the same time, you are hands-on and happy to create and execute yourself, while being confident enough to advise and challenge stakeholders when needed.
- At least 2 years of relevant experience in change communication, internal communication or a comparable role;
- Experience within the energy or utilities sector is required;
- You are fluent in English, both written and spoken;
- Experience within wind energy or a large international energy organisation is a plus.
Salary
- A temporary position for approximately 24 months, with the possibility that the programme continues beyond the current end date;
- 28–40 hours per week, preferably with your availability spread across the working week;
- A salary indication of €4,000 – €5,800 gross per month based on 38 hours per week, depending on experience;
- Employment through Independent Recruiters Flex B.V.;
- Hybrid working, with Amsterdam as the preferred main location;
- An assignment within a large, international organisation at the heart of the energy transition;
- Travel expenses for travel to other work locations can be reimbursed in accordance with the client's travel policy.
What happens next?
Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are being considered for the position. If so, we will schedule an introductory meeting, either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with all the relevant information about the position, the organisation and the next steps in the process.
In consultation with you, we will introduce your profile to our client and continue to support you throughout the application process.
The Independent Recruiters Group consists of a large team of specialised recruiters, each with a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them an ideal sparring partner for both candidates and clients.