Our users trust bunq to operate safely, transparently, and in line with regulations. To keep that trust, our System Checker (Internal Audit) team is moving to the next gen of auditing through automation, dashboards, and Artificial Intelligence and focus on identifying (emerging) risks, challenging processes, and improving quality. System Checker doesn’t want to spend valuable time on repetitive manual tasks.

As our Audit Automation Intern, you’ll help automate audit activities through AI-driven solutions and smarter tooling. From evidence collection and issue tracking to reporting and workflow optimization, your work will help System Checker move faster, scale better, and focus on higher-value analysis and risk management.

Through your work, you’ll help reduce operational costs, improve audit speed, and support safer scalable growth for bunq. 🤖

Up for this?

Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀