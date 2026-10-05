Audit Automation Intern

Audit Automation Intern

Posted on October 5, 2026
Bunq
Amsterdam
40 - 40
Entry level
Posted on October 5, 2026

About this role

Our users trust bunq to operate safely, transparently, and in line with regulations. To keep that trust, our System Checker (Internal Audit) team is moving to the next gen of auditing through automation, dashboards, and Artificial Intelligence and focus on identifying (emerging) risks, challenging processes, and improving quality. System Checker doesn’t want to spend valuable time on repetitive manual tasks. 

As our Audit Automation Intern, you’ll help automate audit activities through AI-driven solutions and smarter tooling. From evidence collection and issue tracking to reporting and workflow optimization, your work will help System Checker move faster, scale better, and focus on higher-value analysis and risk management.

Through your work, you’ll help reduce operational costs, improve audit speed, and support safer scalable growth for bunq. 🤖

Up for this?

Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀

Requirements

  • Assist in identifying repetitive audit tasks & processes that can be automated through AI, AI agents, and tooling.

  • Assist with building new AI End-to-End flows using various LLM models

  • Support the design, testing, and implementation of audit automation solutions across the team.

  • Help improve audit execution speed, reporting workflows, and issue tracking processes.

  • Work with System Checkers  and stakeholders to validate the new workflows and help with  adoption.

    This challenge is perfect for you if:

    • You have strong analytical and critical thinking skills.

    • You are interested in AI, automation, audit, risk, or process optimization.

    • You enjoy solving operational problems and improving workflows.

    • You can balance creativity with accuracy and attention to detail.

    • You take ownership and like turning ideas into practical solutions.

    All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

    Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

    Your space to perform

    We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

    🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

    💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

    🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

    🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

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