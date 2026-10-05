(Senior) Legal Counsel
About this role
At bunq , we move fast, launching products, entering new markets, and onboarding partners across the globe. Behind every partnership that makes users’ banking experience better, there's a contract. We need a sharp, senior lawyer who owns that process end to end, and in doing so, gets a front-row seat to every corner of bunq's business, from product launches to market expansions.
Up for this? Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match.
Take ownership
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As our Medior Legal Counsel, you'll get exposure to all areas of legal at bunq, from product launches to regulatory changes to new market expansions. On top of that, you own the following:
Be the go-to person for every third-party contract at bunq, from payment processors to tech vendors, making sure we move fast without cutting corners.
Take our AI contract review tool (Luminance) to the next level, building smarter workflows that handle more, faster, with you setting the bar for what gets signed.
Give bunq's leadership a clear, real-time picture of our third-party risk, so decisions get made on facts, not gut feeling.
Requirements
You are a qualified lawyer with a Master's degree in Law and a strong background in financial services.
You've reviewed and negotiated a high volume of third-party contracts, vendor agreements, data processing agreements, tech partnerships, and you know what good looks like.
You're comfortable with the regulatory landscape: GDPR, PSD2, DORA, DNB/EBA, you don't need to look these up, you work with them every day.
You've used AI tools to make legal work faster and smarter, and you know how to build processes around them, not just use them.
You use good judgment to make the call yourself, you know when to push back on a contract and when to get the deal done.
You speak conversational Dutch (B1+ or higher), so you can navigate contracts, conversations, and context in both languages.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🧘 €60 monthly allowance via Alleo by Epassi, rolling over monthly and resetting annually
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace