Security Officer - 5-star Hotel

Are you an experienced Security Officer looking for more than just a traditional security role? Would you enjoy working in a prestigious five-star hotel in Amsterdam, where no two days are the same and professionalism, discretion and hospitality are equally important?

This is an opportunity to become part of a high-end hospitality environment where you will play a key role in ensuring the safety and well-being of guests and colleagues. You will work in an international setting, encounter guests from all walks of life, including high-profile and distinguished visitors, and be an important part of creating an exceptional guest experience.

Ready to take your security career into the world of high-end hospitality? Apply today and discover what this opportunity has to offer!

As a Security Officer, you are responsible for maintaining a safe, secure and welcoming environment throughout the hotel. You work closely with colleagues across different departments, combining security awareness with a service-oriented approach. Your presence, judgement and ability to handle different situations with discretion make you an important link in the hotel's daily operations.

Your responsibilities include: