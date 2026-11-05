Security Officer - 5-star Hotel
About this role
Are you an experienced Security Officer looking for more than just a traditional security role? Would you enjoy working in a prestigious five-star hotel in Amsterdam, where no two days are the same and professionalism, discretion and hospitality are equally important?
This is an opportunity to become part of a high-end hospitality environment where you will play a key role in ensuring the safety and well-being of guests and colleagues. You will work in an international setting, encounter guests from all walks of life, including high-profile and distinguished visitors, and be an important part of creating an exceptional guest experience.
Ready to take your security career into the world of high-end hospitality? Apply today and discover what this opportunity has to offer!
As a Security Officer, you are responsible for maintaining a safe, secure and welcoming environment throughout the hotel. You work closely with colleagues across different departments, combining security awareness with a service-oriented approach. Your presence, judgement and ability to handle different situations with discretion make you an important link in the hotel's daily operations.
Your responsibilities include:
- Ensuring the safety and security of guests, employees and hotel property;
- Conducting regular security rounds throughout the hotel, including guest floors and back-of-house areas;
- Monitoring situations, identifying potential risks and responding appropriately to incidents and emergencies;
- Assisting guests and colleagues with lost or stolen belongings and providing first aid when required;
- Supporting colleagues during busy periods, including the Front Office, and preparing accurate incident reports.
Requirements
You are a natural team player with strong communication skills and a genuine understanding of hospitality. You know that working in a high-end hotel requires more than being alert and following procedures. You are observant, approachable and discreet, with the ability to read situations and people, recognise when something needs attention and respond in a professional and diplomatic manner.
Furthermore, you bring:
- A valid Security Officer certificate (ABM or MBO Beveiliger 2);
- A valid BHV (Emergency Response) certificate, or willingness to obtain one;
- 2–5 years of experience in a similar security role;
- Good command of both Dutch and English, spoken and written;
- Flexibility to work morning, evening and night shifts, five days per week, including weekends and public holidays.
- As part of the pre-employment screening, we will ask for a Certificate of Good Conduct (VOG) and a positive reference.
Salary
For this position, the gross monthly salary ranges from €2,800 to €3,400, depending on experience and qualifications. You will receive a one-year contract with the possibility of extension, along with a pension plan and travel reimbursement (from 10 km one-way). Additionally, we offer exclusive employee discounts, a €1,000 annual training budget, and a complimentary overnight stay with breakfast after passing probation.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.