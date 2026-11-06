Front Office Manager - Luxury hotel

Front Office Manager - Luxury hotel

Posted on November 6, 2026
Independent recruiters
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted on November 6, 2026

About this role

An exceptional international five-star hotel in Amsterdam is looking for a dedicated Front Office Manager. In this role, you will contribute to an outstanding guest experience within a unique, high-end hospitality environment.

You will lead a large and diverse team and be responsible for both the daily operations and the further development of the Front Office department. With your vision and leadership skills, you will focus on guest satisfaction, team development and maintaining the highest service standards.

Are you an experienced hospitality professional with strong leadership skills and a passion for delivering exceptional service? This is your opportunity to make an impact at this prestigious hotel. Apply now!

As Front Office Manager, you are responsible for leading and developing the Front Office department. You foster a culture of excellence and teamwork, ensuring an exceptional guest experience together with your team. Your key responsibilities include:

  • Leading, motivating and developing a large and diverse Front Office team;
  • Monitoring and optimising daily operational processes;
  • Ensuring the highest standards of hospitality and personalised service;
  • Improving guest satisfaction, financial performance and online reputation;
  • Initiating and implementing service improvements, digitalisation and process optimisatation

Requirements

The Front Office Manager meets the following requirements:

  • A minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar Front Office position;
  • A minimum of 2 years of experience managing a large team;
  • Excellent command of the English language, both spoken and written;
  • Knowledge of the Opera system is an advantage;
  • You are responsible, motivated and flexible.

Salary

4000 - 4500

This hotel in Amsterdam offers an international and inspiring working environment where hospitality, quality and professionalism are at the heart of everything they do. The salary ranges from €3500 to €4200 per month, depending on experience. In addition, you can expect attractive secondary benefits, which I would be happy to tell you more about during a personal conversation!

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you qualify for the position. We will then schedule an introductory meeting, either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company and the next steps in the recruitment process. With your approval, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you throughout the application process.

Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialised recruiters, each with a strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both candidates and clients.

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