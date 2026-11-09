Account Manager - Mobility Solutions
About this role
This role is for an international company; a global leader in smart mobility solutions, helping road operators, municipalities, commercial fleets, and rental companies process tolling and traffic violation enforcement across Europe. Operating across 15+ European countries, they deliver end-to-end technology that processes millions of mobility transactions and fee collections. Headquartered in North America with their European central office in Amsterdam, they are rapidly expanding their international commercial footprint. We are currently seeking a hands-on commercial growth professional to drive their B2B new business acquisition and client success key markets across Europe.
These are your responsibilities:
Proactively prospect, identify, and qualify B2B and public sector opportunities across parking, tolling, LEZ, and enforcement services, with France as your core market;
Lead end-to-end deals from discovery through solution design, competitive tender submissions, negotiations, and contract execution;
Partner with Finance, Legal, and Operations to build compelling business cases and ensure all proposals are commercially sound and operationally deliverable;
Own relationships for assigned accounts, leading quarterly business reviews (QBRs), tracking performance, and driving contract renewals, upsells, and expansions;
Lead structured handovers to Operations and coordinate cross-functional resolution for critical client issues to safeguard retention;
Maintain clean Salesforce data while funneling local market trends and competitor insights back to Product and Operations.
Requirements
This is what you bring:
Native or professional fluency in both French and English, based in or open to relocating to Amsterdam;
Proven experience driving complex B2B sales cycles, public/private tenders, and negotiating multi-stakeholder deals;
Solid background in smart mobility, parking, tolling, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), low-emission zones, or enforcement services;
Capability to manage executive client relationships, run QBRs, and secure account renewals, upsells, and cross-sells;
Self-starter mindset willing to personally manage prospecting, tender preparation, pipeline admin in Salesforce, and client follow-ups;
Strong communication skills to align with internal Legal, Finance, Product, and Operations teams across international offices.
Salary
The position offers a base salary between €6,500 and €8,500 gross per month (based on full-time employment, depending on experience and background), complemented by an attractive performance-driven bonus scheme tied to your commercial targets.
You will take direct ownership of the high-priority French market within a fast-growing European business unit, backed by the stability and scale of a global industry leader. The role provides high visibility—reporting directly to the VP of Sales—within a lean, collaborative team where your results have a direct impact. Working out of the European headquarters in Amsterdam with hybrid flexibility (Monday and Thursdays are office days), you’ll enjoy a comprehensive benefits package, including standard Dutch holiday allowance, pension scheme, and full travel expense coverage for client visits across Europe.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.