Country Manager - Polish & English

Our client is a fast-growing European mobility technology company providing vehicle logistics services to the automotive industry across multiple European markets.

As part of its continued expansion, the company is seeking an experienced Country Manager to lead the launch and development of the business in Warsaw, Poland.

Job Profile for Country Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Take full ownership of the Polish market’s P&L, including revenue, costs and profitability

Define and execute the go-to-market strategy for the launch and development of the business in Poland

Lead direct sales activities and tender processes with fleet operators, leasing companies, rental firms and dealer groups

Build and manage the local team across sales, operations and driver supply

Develop and maintain driver network coverage and service quality across Poland

Oversee operational delivery, ensure compliance with SLAs and manage incident resolution

Ensure compliance with relevant regulatory and legal requirements in Poland

Report on business performance, forecasts and strategic priorities to Group leadership

Candidate Profile for Country Manager