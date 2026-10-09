Country Manager - Polish & English
Posted on October 9, 2026
Amsterdam
English, Polish
40
Posted on October 9, 2026
About this role
Our client is a fast-growing European mobility technology company providing vehicle logistics services to the automotive industry across multiple European markets.
As part of its continued expansion, the company is seeking an experienced Country Manager to lead the launch and development of the business in Warsaw, Poland.
Job Profile for Country Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Take full ownership of the Polish market’s P&L, including revenue, costs and profitability
- Define and execute the go-to-market strategy for the launch and development of the business in Poland
- Lead direct sales activities and tender processes with fleet operators, leasing companies, rental firms and dealer groups
- Build and manage the local team across sales, operations and driver supply
- Develop and maintain driver network coverage and service quality across Poland
- Oversee operational delivery, ensure compliance with SLAs and manage incident resolution
- Ensure compliance with relevant regulatory and legal requirements in Poland
- Report on business performance, forecasts and strategic priorities to Group leadership
Candidate Profile for Country Manager
- Must be fluent in Polish and English, both written and spoken
- Proven experience with P&L ownership or full business unit responsibility
- Strong track record in B2B enterprise sales
- Experience building and leading teams
- Hands-on approach, with the ability to balance strategic planning and day-to-day execution
- Background in the automotive, fleet management or leasing sector is highly preferred
- Familiarity with marketplace or platform business models is an advantage
- Established network of contacts among fleet operators, leasing companies or dealer groups is an advantage
- Experience launching a business or entering a new market is a plus
- Experience managing gig-economy or freelance workforces is beneficial
- Experience in a high-growth start-up or scale-up environment is a plus
- Must be based in Poland or willing to relocate
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