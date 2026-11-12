Trader FMCG | Polish speaking

You bring proven experience in FMCG with the Polish market and are familiar wiht their buisness and social culture- this is essential for doing buisness in the market -

You speak and write Polish on a C2 level and English fluently, and feel comfortable communicating with international customers and suppliers.

You have a strong commerical attitude and drive

Experience in FMCG, wholesale, international trade or distribution.

You have proven experience in sales, account management, purchasing, trading or business development.

You have a commercial mindset and enjoy identifying opportunities, negotiating deals and achieving profitable results.

You are confident in negotiations and able to find solutions that meet both customer and supplier needs.

You have strong analytical skills and understand the importance of pricing, profit margins and commercial performance.

You are proactive, entrepreneurial and comfortable taking ownership of your own business opportunities.

You are an excellent communicator who enjoys building and maintaining long-term business relationships.

You are results-oriented, persistent and motivated by achieving commercial targets.

You can work independently while collaborating effectively with colleagues in an international environment.

You are flexible and willing to travel internationally when needed.

You are living and settled in the Netherlanda already in the Amsterdam region.