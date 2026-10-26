Direct Sales Representative | German | Remote
Posted on October 26, 2026
Amsterdam
English, German
Posted on October 26, 2026
About this role
Our client is an international organisation in the Randstad area. As Direct Sales Representative, you'll turn warm and cold leads into customers, presenting the company's products and services and closing sales, mostly by phone.
- Prospect, qualify and close sales while building customer relationships by phone
- Spot upsell opportunities with new and existing customers
- Run online product demos for interested prospects
- Follow up on leads from the customer service team
- Keep in-depth knowledge of all products, services and pricing
- Research the market and competitors to help generate demand
- Work with the Sales & Marketing team and review progress regularly with the Sales Director
- Resolve customer issues quickly and professionally
- Excellent German and English, other languages a plus
- 2-4 years of experience in B2B or SaaS sales, including cold calling and closing
- MBO/HBO degree or vocational training
- Confident with CRM tools and Microsoft Office
- Strong communicator, self-motivated and coachable
- Comfortable in a fast-paced, changing environment
- Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here
- Remote working
- 26 vacation days
- Fully Remote (based in the Netherlands)
Sounds like your next step? Click Apply and your application goes straight to our recruitment team.
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