Direct Sales Representative | German | Remote

Our client is an international organisation in the Randstad area. As Direct Sales Representative, you'll turn warm and cold leads into customers, presenting the company's products and services and closing sales, mostly by phone.



Prospect, qualify and close sales while building customer relationships by phone



Spot upsell opportunities with new and existing customers



Run online product demos for interested prospects



Follow up on leads from the customer service team



Keep in-depth knowledge of all products, services and pricing



Research the market and competitors to help generate demand



Work with the Sales & Marketing team and review progress regularly with the Sales Director



Resolve customer issues quickly and professionally





Excellent German and English , other languages a plus



2-4 years of experience in B2B or SaaS sales, including cold calling and closing



MBO/HBO degree or vocational training



Confident with CRM tools and Microsoft Office



Strong communicator, self-motivated and coachable



Comfortable in a fast-paced, changing environment



Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here





Remote working



26 vacation days





Fully Remote (based in the Netherlands)



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