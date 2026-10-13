Are you an experienced global health professional who knows how to turn opportunities into sustainable partnerships and business growth? Do you combine knowledge of non-communicable diseases with a strong strategic and commercial mindset? As Global Health Business Development Manager, you will lead a growing international healthcare initiative and help expand access to essential medicines and medical devices in low- and middle-income countries.

About the company

Company dedicated to sustainable access to medicines and medical goods.

Salary and hours per week

Salary: Competitive salary

40 hours per week

Start: As soon as possible

About the job

Your job as Global Health Business Development Manager

In this role, you will be responsible for the further growth and development of an initiative focused on improving access to medicines and medical devices for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

You combine strategic leadership with hands-on business development. You identify opportunities across countries, customer segments and product portfolios, develop new business and build long-term partnerships within the global health ecosystem. At the same time, you lead a small team of independent professionals and ensure strategic objectives, budgets and KPIs are achieved.

Your responsibilities include:

Developing and executing the business development strategy, with a focus on sustainable growth, market development and portfolio expansion.

Identifying and developing new business opportunities within global health and improving access to NCD medicines and medical devices.

Building strategic partnerships and maintaining senior-level relationships with NGOs, donors, customers, suppliers and other organisations within the global health ecosystem.

Leading and developing a small team of professionals and ensuring strategic objectives, budgets and KPIs are achieved.

Coordinating cross-functional initiatives and working closely with commercial, supply chain and other internal teams to turn opportunities into practical and scalable solutions.

You will also represent the organisation externally at relevant conferences and industry events. You are comfortable engaging with senior decision-makers and can position yourself as a credible subject matter expert. You understand the global health landscape and know how to translate relationships and opportunities into long-term partnerships and new business. This combination of subject-matter expertise and commercial strength is an important part of the role.

Your workplace

You will join an independent social enterprise dedicated to improving access to quality medicines and medical goods worldwide at affordable prices. The organisation supplies thousands of healthcare products to customers and partners in more than 100 countries, including international and local NGOs, donor organisations, ministries of health and healthcare providers.

You will work in an international and multicultural environment with colleagues and partners across the world. You will lead a small team of relatively independent professionals. Your role is therefore not focused on day-to-day supervision, but on providing direction, connecting activities and driving the strategic development and growth of the initiative.

The position is based in Amsterdam and includes occasional international travel to relevant conferences, events and partners.

What do you bring?

You have a strong understanding of global health and the complexities of improving access to healthcare in low- and middle-income countries. You combine this knowledge with an entrepreneurial and commercially minded approach. You are comfortable moving between strategy and execution and know how to bring different organisations, people and interests together.

You are a credible conversation partner within the global health ecosystem and know how to build relationships at a senior level. At the same time, you recognise commercial opportunities and can translate these into sustainable partnerships and concrete results.

In addition, you have:

A university-level education and a minimum of 6 years' relevant professional experience.

Relevant experience within global health and non-communicable diseases, preferably involving healthcare ecosystems in low- and middle-income countries.

Demonstrable experience in new business development and strategic partnerships, combined with knowledge of market access, route-to-market strategies and/or healthcare procurement.

Experience leading professionals and coordinating complex, cross-functional programmes or projects.

Strong financial awareness, allowing you to work comfortably with budgets, calculations and KPIs, as well as excellent written and spoken English. French and/or Spanish is an advantage.

A financial background is not required. However, you should be comfortable working with financial information and understanding the impact of budgets, calculations and KPIs on business decisions.

What can you expect?

You will join an international, purpose-driven organisation where you can combine global health expertise, business development and leadership. The initiative you will be responsible for is still developing, giving you the opportunity to contribute directly to its further growth and professionalisation.

You can expect:

A full-time position of 40 hours per week.

30 vacation days based on full-time employment.

A pension scheme and commuting allowance.

Training and personal development opportunities.

A hybrid working environment, with regular collaboration from the Amsterdam office.

Contact

Apply now, and be sure to do so before Friday the 23rd of October. Send your resume and a short motivation. Before we can introduce you to the client, we will invite you for an interview at our Projob office or online. For more information contact us at 020-5738383 or welcome@projob.nl.

Please note that we agreed with our clients to only introduce them to candidates who already live near the job location. Although you might be willing to relocate or commute, this is not an adequate option.