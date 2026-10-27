Sales Development Representative

Sales Development Representative

Posted on October 27, 2026
Undutchables
Amsterdam
English
Posted on October 27, 2026

About this role

Are you ambitious, sales driven, and motivated to achieve great results?

As a Sales Development Representative, you will focus on finding new customers and creating business opportunities. You will join an international sales team and play an important role in the company's growth.

Your main responsibilities will include:

  • Contact potential customers by phone and introduce the company's products and services.
  • Identify new business opportunities and build relationships with potential customers.
  • Find and approach new customers to grow the customer base.
  • Follow up on leads and support the sales process.
  • Work towards sales targets and earn commission based on your results.

Requirements

  • Proven experience in sales in a commercial or B2B environment.
  • A proactive attitude and the confidence to approach new customers.
  • Strong communication and relationship building skills.
  • Good command of German and English is a must
  • A commercial mindset and motivation to achieve sales targets.

Salary

€3000-€4000 per month

The company

Our client is an international company specializing in electronic components

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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