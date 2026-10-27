Contact potential customers by phone and introduce the company's products and services.

Identify new business opportunities and build relationships with potential customers.

Find and approach new customers to grow the customer base.

Follow up on leads and support the sales process.

Work towards sales targets and earn commission based on your results.

Are you ambitious, sales driven, and motivated to achieve great results?As a Sales Development Representative, you will focus on finding new customers and creating business opportunities. You will join an international sales team and play an important role in the company's growth.Your main responsibilities will include: