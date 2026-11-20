Do you enjoy combining hands-on IT infrastructure work with building software and automation that makes colleagues’ work easier?

We are recruiting an IT Engineer on behalf of our client, a large international company in the semiconductor industry. Its products are used in a wide range of everyday and business applications, from mobile devices and computers to cars and data centres.

Our client’s European office in Amsterdam is home to a multicultural team working in marketing, technology and business support. From Amsterdam, the team also provides IT, Finance, HR and Legal support to colleagues at other European locations.

The Role

As IT Engineer, you report to the local IT Manager and take care of the IT systems, infrastructure and network across the European locations, with most of your time spent in Amsterdam and occasional visits to the other offices when needed. Alongside keeping the infrastructure secure and up to date, you design, build and maintain software and automation that support the business. You work closely with colleagues in the Amsterdam office and with IT stakeholders at the global headquarters. Information security and the protection of confidential data are central to the role, as is helping colleagues work more productively through fast, reliable support.

Qualifications & Skills

Education & Certifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology or a related field

Certifications in cloud platforms or UNIX (for example AWS, Azure or Google Cloud) are a plus

Microsoft certifications for Windows server and client administration are a plus

Experience

At least 3 years of experience in software development or IT engineering

A track record of delivering production-grade software in a professional environment

Experience improving processes with the help of automation or AI tool

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum team

Background in a SaaS or enterprise software environment

Technical Skills

Programming experience in one or more languages, such as Python, Java, JavaScript, C# or UNIX shell scripting

Practical use of AI tools to automate business processes and support software development

Good knowledge of relational and NoSQL databases, such as MySQL, PostgreSQL or MongoDB

Familiarity with AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform

Knowledge of ITIL or other IT service management practices

Basic networking knowledge, including TCP/IP, DNS, HTTP/HTTPS and VPN solutions

Experience configuring and managing HP and Cisco hardware

Windows server and client administration

Personal Skills

Professional fluency in English, both written and spoken

Able to explain technical topics clearly to technical and non-technical colleagues

Project management skills, with initiative and a strong sense of ownership

A service-minded approach towards internal customers and stakeholders

Analytical, solution-focused and precise in your work

A team player who adapts easily in an international, fast-moving environment

Eager to keep learning, especially as AI-driven tools continue to develop

Key Responsibilities

IT Infrastructure & Support

Manage and support servers, network components and end-user hardware across the European locations

Maintain and upgrade systems with a strong focus on IT security and data protection

Provide timely first-line support to colleagues, including troubleshooting and helpdesk questions

Software Development & Automation

Build, deploy and maintain production-grade software and automation in an enterprise setting

Spot opportunities to improve business processes with AI tools and automation, cutting manual work and speeding up turnaround times

Gather requirements from stakeholders across the business and turn them into dependable technical solutions

Deliver work in incremental steps as part of an Agile/Scrum team

Documentation & Collaboration

Document solutions, processes and configurations to a high professional standard

Work closely with the local team and IT colleagues at the global headquarters on all IT matters

What’s On Offer

A varied role combining infrastructure, support and software development

An international, multicultural working environment in a growing industry

Room to apply and expand your skills in AI and automation

A competitive salary, bonus and secondary benefits

Interested? We’d welcome your application.

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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