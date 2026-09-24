Office Assistant | Temporary Cover | Dutch & English

Office Assistant | Temporary Cover | Dutch & English

Posted on September 24, 2026
Undutchables
Amsterdam
Dutch
Posted on September 24, 2026

About this role

Reception and communications• Answer and route incoming calls using a multiline telephone system.• Manage incoming and outgoing emails and correspondence.• Welcome visitors professionally and notify the relevant contact.• Receive, sort and distribute incoming mail, and prepare outgoing mail. Office administration• Place orders and ensure essential items are available and shipped• Send the Invoices to customer• Register the invoices on the relevant systems• Register contracts for customers Team and event support• Provide general administrative support to team members when required.• Assist with the organization of internal events, business meetings and related logistics.• Use collaborative and office tools to share information and support efficient teamwork.

Requirements

  • Fluent in Dutch and English
  • Confident use of Microsoft 365 and office tools, including Teams, Loop, Outlook, Word and Excel.
  • Ability to manage shared mailboxes, organise emails and handle written correspondence.
  • Ability to answer and route calls using a multiline telephone system.
  • Accurate data entry and sound general administrative skills.
  • Strong interpersonal and customer service skills.
  • Clear, professional and courteous verbal communication.
  • Discretion and a strong awareness of confidentiality requirements.
  • Rigorous, attentive and detail-oriented approach.
  • Strong organisational skills and the ability to prioritise.
  • Helpful, adaptable and able to work effectively with a diverse audience.

Salary

€2700-€3000 per month

The company

Our client is a fast growing company in the telecoms industry. They are looking for an Inside Sales Representative to join the sales team in their Amsterdam Head Office to help support the rapidly growing Benelux market.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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