Office Assistant | Temporary Cover | Dutch & English

Reception and communications• Answer and route incoming calls using a multiline telephone system.• Manage incoming and outgoing emails and correspondence.• Welcome visitors professionally and notify the relevant contact.• Receive, sort and distribute incoming mail, and prepare outgoing mail. Office administration• Place orders and ensure essential items are available and shipped• Send the Invoices to customer• Register the invoices on the relevant systems• Register contracts for customers Team and event support• Provide general administrative support to team members when required.• Assist with the organization of internal events, business meetings and related logistics.• Use collaborative and office tools to share information and support efficient teamwork.