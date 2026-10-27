Customer and Technical Service Specialist | German Speaking
Posted on October 27, 2026
Amsterdam
German
Posted on October 27, 2026
About this role
Our client is a mobility-focused company with a mission to improve the way people move through innovative, sustainable technology. Their products enable manufacturers to build high-quality mobility solutions that support a healthier and more responsible lifestyle.
The Customer and Technical Service Specialist provides expert technical support and warranty assistance to retail partners. This role serves as a frontline contact for dealer inquiries and is responsible for ensuring efficient, professional handling of technical and warranty-related requests.
Key responsibilities include:
• Technical Support
o Acting as the primary contact for retail partners regarding technical questions, troubleshooting, and product-related issues
o Providing accurate and timely solutions while escalating complex cases to internal teams when necessary
o Maintaining strong product knowledge, including technical specifications, functionality, and installation best practices
• Warranty Handling
o Processing warranty claims in line with company guidelines
o Ensuring all required documentation is complete and accurately recorded
o Collaborating with internal teams to ensure timely resolution of claims
o Identifying recurring issues and sharing insights with Customer Success and Quality teams
• Retail Relationship Management
o Building and maintaining strong relationships with retail partners through consistent and reliable support
o Providing regular updates on technical and warranty matters
o Collaborating with Sales and Customer Success teams to gather feedback and insights
• Knowledge & Process Improvement
o Contributing to internal knowledge bases by documenting recurring issues and solutions
o Supporting continuous improvement of internal processes and service efficiency
o Providing input to improve technical documentation and product manuals
• Performance & KPI Management
o Working within defined KPIs such as response times, first-time resolution, and customer satisfaction
o Monitoring service metrics and identifying improvement opportunities
o Reporting performance updates to leadership and participating in team reviews
• Cross-functional Collaboration
o Supporting other departments with technical and warranty expertise when needed
o Contributing to broader company initiatives through flexible, cross-team collaboration
The Customer and Technical Service Specialist provides expert technical support and warranty assistance to retail partners. This role serves as a frontline contact for dealer inquiries and is responsible for ensuring efficient, professional handling of technical and warranty-related requests.
Key responsibilities include:
• Technical Support
o Acting as the primary contact for retail partners regarding technical questions, troubleshooting, and product-related issues
o Providing accurate and timely solutions while escalating complex cases to internal teams when necessary
o Maintaining strong product knowledge, including technical specifications, functionality, and installation best practices
• Warranty Handling
o Processing warranty claims in line with company guidelines
o Ensuring all required documentation is complete and accurately recorded
o Collaborating with internal teams to ensure timely resolution of claims
o Identifying recurring issues and sharing insights with Customer Success and Quality teams
• Retail Relationship Management
o Building and maintaining strong relationships with retail partners through consistent and reliable support
o Providing regular updates on technical and warranty matters
o Collaborating with Sales and Customer Success teams to gather feedback and insights
• Knowledge & Process Improvement
o Contributing to internal knowledge bases by documenting recurring issues and solutions
o Supporting continuous improvement of internal processes and service efficiency
o Providing input to improve technical documentation and product manuals
• Performance & KPI Management
o Working within defined KPIs such as response times, first-time resolution, and customer satisfaction
o Monitoring service metrics and identifying improvement opportunities
o Reporting performance updates to leadership and participating in team reviews
• Cross-functional Collaboration
o Supporting other departments with technical and warranty expertise when needed
o Contributing to broader company initiatives through flexible, cross-team collaboration
Requirements
- Strong technical understanding of troubleshooting, assembly, or installation processes
- Excellent communication skills in GERMAN both written and verbal formats, with the ability to explain technical concepts clearly
- Experience in customer service, technical support, or warranty services (preferably in a retail support environment)
- Strong ability to build relationships with retail partners and provide high-quality service experiences
- Analytical mindset with the ability to identify recurring issues and suggest process improvements
- Proactive problem-solving skills and ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional experience
- Experience working with CRM systems and service software tools
- Strong organisational skills and attention to detail in handling warranty cases and documentation
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a mobility-focused company developing innovative solutions that improve the way people move, with a strong emphasis on sustainable and user-friendly product systems.
Application Procedure
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