Customer and Technical Service Specialist | German Speaking

Our client is a mobility-focused company with a mission to improve the way people move through innovative, sustainable technology. Their products enable manufacturers to build high-quality mobility solutions that support a healthier and more responsible lifestyle.

The Customer and Technical Service Specialist provides expert technical support and warranty assistance to retail partners. This role serves as a frontline contact for dealer inquiries and is responsible for ensuring efficient, professional handling of technical and warranty-related requests.

Key responsibilities include:



• Technical Support

o Acting as the primary contact for retail partners regarding technical questions, troubleshooting, and product-related issues

o Providing accurate and timely solutions while escalating complex cases to internal teams when necessary

o Maintaining strong product knowledge, including technical specifications, functionality, and installation best practices



• Warranty Handling

o Processing warranty claims in line with company guidelines

o Ensuring all required documentation is complete and accurately recorded

o Collaborating with internal teams to ensure timely resolution of claims

o Identifying recurring issues and sharing insights with Customer Success and Quality teams



• Retail Relationship Management

o Building and maintaining strong relationships with retail partners through consistent and reliable support

o Providing regular updates on technical and warranty matters

o Collaborating with Sales and Customer Success teams to gather feedback and insights



• Knowledge & Process Improvement

o Contributing to internal knowledge bases by documenting recurring issues and solutions

o Supporting continuous improvement of internal processes and service efficiency

o Providing input to improve technical documentation and product manuals



• Performance & KPI Management

o Working within defined KPIs such as response times, first-time resolution, and customer satisfaction

o Monitoring service metrics and identifying improvement opportunities

o Reporting performance updates to leadership and participating in team reviews



• Cross-functional Collaboration

o Supporting other departments with technical and warranty expertise when needed

o Contributing to broader company initiatives through flexible, cross-team collaboration

