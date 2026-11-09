Are you an expert in customer success with a passion for business development?

A leading international player in the smart mobility sector is looking for a dynamic Account Manager to join their growing European team.

In this hands-on role, you will act as the primary partner for a portfolio of commercial fleet and mobility clients, with a specific focus on the Hungarian market. Your mission is twofold: 80% of your time will be dedicated to driving client satisfaction, ensuring they extract maximum value from their tolling and violation management solutions, while the remaining 20% will focus on identifying and closing new revenue opportunities.

If you are a results-driven professional who excels at building long-term partnerships while maintaining a sharp focus on commercial growth, this is the perfect opportunity to make a tangible impact.

Interested? Let’s connect to discuss how your experience aligns with this exciting growth phase.