Security Lead
About this role
Keeping users money and data safe is the job. As our Security Lead, you take end-to-end responsibility for security at bunq. AI is changing the game: attackers find holes and write exploits faster than ever, so we need to rethink how we protect ourselves, and we need AI to fight AI threats. You will be the architect of that new way of working, and you will build it hands-on, together with a team of 3 security engineers.
This is an operational, technical role. The policy, compliance and audit work (including ISO27001 and PCI-DSS) sits with our Information Security Officer, so you can spend your time on real security improvements.
Take Ownership:
In your first 6 months, you will:
Lead and coach 3 security engineers.
Rethink how bunq protects itself against new, AI-driven threats.
Simplify our infrastructure to reduce the attack surface.
Implement better segmentation, monitoring and multiple layers of defense.
Oversee security vulnerability management, security monitoring, incident response and security awareness.
Make sure all systems are patched within SLA, and never lower the quality bar.
Requirements
You anticipate threats nobody knows about yet, and you turn that into concrete defenses.
You design a new way of working and convince others to adopt it.
You are structured: you keep a full overview of your landscape and prioritize what has the biggest impact.
You have deep, hands-on experience in infrastructure and security architecture, and you implement solutions yourself.
You are an AI architect: you see what AI makes possible and use it to move faster than the threats.
You have hands-on experience as a Security Engineer, and you communicate clearly with regulators and auditors.
You stay calm under pressure.
Nice to have: experience coaching and growing engineers by leading by example.
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style