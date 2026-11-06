Learning & Knowledge Specialist (Data Platform) - temporary

Are you a skilled Learning & Knowledge Specialist or Technical Content Designer who excels at bridging the gap between complex data architecture and organizational enablement? As part of a major enterprise-wide Data Mesh transformation program, a leading data-driven organization is seeking a Learning & Knowledge Specialist to establish and manage a central knowledge base and learning ecosystem.

In this role, you will be the driving force behind enabling data teams to adopt a new data platform and data operating model. You will translate technical concepts, data product management, data governance, and Data Mesh principles into role-based onboarding paths, practical playbooks, tutorials, and Confluence/SharePoint knowledge repositories. You will empower cross-functional teams to become self-sufficient, driving continuous improvement and building a vibrant data community.

As a Learning & Knowledge Specialist, your ultimate goal is to make technical knowledge accessible, accelerate onboarding, and foster a sustainable culture of self-sufficiency.