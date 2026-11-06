Learning & Knowledge Specialist (Data Platform) - temporary
About this role
Are you a skilled Learning & Knowledge Specialist or Technical Content Designer who excels at bridging the gap between complex data architecture and organizational enablement? As part of a major enterprise-wide Data Mesh transformation program, a leading data-driven organization is seeking a Learning & Knowledge Specialist to establish and manage a central knowledge base and learning ecosystem.
In this role, you will be the driving force behind enabling data teams to adopt a new data platform and data operating model. You will translate technical concepts, data product management, data governance, and Data Mesh principles into role-based onboarding paths, practical playbooks, tutorials, and Confluence/SharePoint knowledge repositories. You will empower cross-functional teams to become self-sufficient, driving continuous improvement and building a vibrant data community.
As a Learning & Knowledge Specialist, your ultimate goal is to make technical knowledge accessible, accelerate onboarding, and foster a sustainable culture of self-sufficiency.
- Knowledge Base Architecture: Design, build, and maintain a structured, accessible knowledge repository covering the data platform, architecture standards, processes, roles, and responsibilities.
- Onboarding & Learning Paths: Develop role-based onboarding journeys, tutorials, how-to guides, FAQs, and practical playbooks for data engineers, data product owners, and business analysts.
- Data Mesh Guidance: Translate Data Mesh principles—such as domain data ownership, data as a product, federated computational governance, and self-serve data infrastructure—into clear, actionable guidance.
- Community Enablement: Facilitate knowledge-sharing sessions, capture best practices and lessons learned, and connect technical experts with business data teams.
- Continuous Content Improvement: Identify knowledge gaps, gather user feedback, and continuously update knowledge resources to align with platform releases and evolving governance.
Requirements
- Proven track record in knowledge management, instructional design, technical documentation, or organizational enablement within tech/data environments.
- Demonstrated ability to build structured knowledge repositories (e.g., Confluence, SharePoint) and engaging, practical learning materials.
- Data Domain Understanding: solid understanding of data management, data platforms, and core Data Mesh concepts (data products, domain ownership, data governance).
- Experience working inside large-scale technology transformations or organizational change management programs.
- Strong communication skills and the ability to extract complex information from technical experts (architects, data engineers) and translate it for business audiences.
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in English.
- Analytical mindset with a knack for simplifying complex architectures into step-by-step guidance.
- Proactive community builder who encourages continuous learning and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing.
Salary
A great temporary fulltime (37h) assignment in Amsterdam (hybrid working is possible). Start is asap, and initial end date is 31 January 2027. Zzp is not posisble, you will work in a flex-contract via Independent Recruiters with a salary between €5000 - €6000 gross per month.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.