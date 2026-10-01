IT Infrastructure Team Lead - Temp to perm

Are you a driven IT Infrastructure leader with a passion for hands-on technical work and a knack for inspiring a team? An international fertilizer manufacturer is on the lookout for a skilled and dedicated IT Infrastructure Team Lead to spearhead operations across multiple sites in the Netherlands. This role offers an exciting opportunity to not only manage and synchronize vital IT infrastructure activities but also to immerse yourself in hands-on technical tasks, including VMware, backup/restore, and end-user computing.

You'll be the guiding force for a team of three IT technicians, ensuring seamless service delivery, adherence to SLAs, and effective project management, all while maintaining a strong service-oriented approach.

If you're ready to make a significant impact, embrace a challenging yet rewarding position with the potential for a permanent career, and are eager to contribute your expertise to thier dynamic environment, we encourage you to apply today!

This role is a hands-on leadership position, with approximately 80% of your time dedicated to practical technical tasks and 20% focused on strategic planning and coordination. What are you going to do?