IT Infrastructure Team Lead - Temp to perm
About this role
Are you a driven IT Infrastructure leader with a passion for hands-on technical work and a knack for inspiring a team? An international fertilizer manufacturer is on the lookout for a skilled and dedicated IT Infrastructure Team Lead to spearhead operations across multiple sites in the Netherlands. This role offers an exciting opportunity to not only manage and synchronize vital IT infrastructure activities but also to immerse yourself in hands-on technical tasks, including VMware, backup/restore, and end-user computing.
You'll be the guiding force for a team of three IT technicians, ensuring seamless service delivery, adherence to SLAs, and effective project management, all while maintaining a strong service-oriented approach.
If you're ready to make a significant impact, embrace a challenging yet rewarding position with the potential for a permanent career, and are eager to contribute your expertise to thier dynamic environment, we encourage you to apply today!
This role is a hands-on leadership position, with approximately 80% of your time dedicated to practical technical tasks and 20% focused on strategic planning and coordination. What are you going to do?
- Lead and mentor a team of three technicians, overseeing daily operations and technical execution;
- Perform 80% hands-on technical work including VMware administration, backup/restore operations, end-user computing support, computer preparation, and basic network management;
- Synchronize operational models, define team priorities, and ensure adherence to Service Level Agreements (SLAs);
- Develop and track Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), control the local IT budget, and lead IT projects;
- Collaborate with global IT teams, manage local infrastructure integration, and ensure compliance with IT infrastructure standards.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- Technical Expertise: Strong IT infrastructure understanding, Microsoft/Office 365, Server OS, common platforms, and target architecture analysis/implementation;
- Leadership & Strategic Alignment: Ability to lead onsite technicians and a strong understanding of organizational goals and infrastructure services;
- Experience: 5+ years general IT operations, 3+ years in international/distributed IT, Microsoft/Citrix experience, and project management/ITIL skills;
- Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Information Systems preferred;
- Soft Skills: Service-oriented, excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication (fluent English), planning, project management, and problem-solving.
Salary
This is a 40 hour assignment in Amsterdam. Start date is as soon as possible, for a duration of 3 to 6 months, with a possibility to work directly for the client. You will start in a flex contract via us, with a salary between €6.000 to €7.700 on the basis of 40 hours.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.