Dutch speaking Research Consultant
Posted on November 24, 2026
Amsterdam
English, Dutch
Posted on November 24, 2026
About this role
On behalf of a leading global strategy consultancy, we’re looking for fluent Dutch and English speakers to conduct brief, in-person interviews with shoppers outside several supermarket in Netherlands.
The work involves:
Travel expenses will be covered, and travel time between stores will be paid as working time.
Profile
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Tom.
languagematters is acting as an employment business in relation to this vacancy.
The work involves:
- Approaching shoppers as they leave the store
- Asking 10 to 15 short questions, taking around 2 to 3 minutes
- Recording answers accurately in Microsoft Forms or Excel
- Completing approximately 13 interviews during each time slot
- Working across weekday daytime, weekday evening and Saturday sessions
Travel expenses will be covered, and travel time between stores will be paid as working time.
Profile
- Dutch to mother tongue standard
- Fluent English
- Candidates must be confident, enthusiastic and tenacious
- Excellent attention to detail
- Confident at communicating with executives at board level
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Tom.
languagematters is acting as an employment business in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Dutch to mother tongue standard, fluent English. Confident at communicating with executives at board level
Salary
€25 per hour
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