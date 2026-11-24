Approaching shoppers as they leave the store

Asking 10 to 15 short questions, taking around 2 to 3 minutes

Recording answers accurately in Microsoft Forms or Excel

Completing approximately 13 interviews during each time slot

Working across weekday daytime, weekday evening and Saturday sessions

Dutch to mother tongue standard

Fluent English

Candidates must be confident, enthusiastic and tenacious

Excellent attention to detail

Confident at communicating with executives at board level

On behalf of a leading global strategy consultancy, we’re looking for fluent Dutch and English speakers to conduct brief, in-person interviews with shoppers outside several supermarket in Netherlands.Travel expenses will be covered, and travel time between stores will be paid as working time.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Tom.languagematters is acting as an employment business in relation to this vacancy.