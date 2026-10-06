Website Lead
About this role
Ready to Get Shit Done?
At bunq, we're reshaping how people experience banking globally. Our website is the digital front door, where millions of potential users first discover who we are, what we offer, and why they should trust us. As a Website Lead, your mission is to own the entire website experience from strategy through execution, making sure our digital presence converts visitors into loyal users and establishes bunq as the go-to fintech solution.
Your role is to build, optimize, and scale bunq.com into a high-performing, conversion-focused asset that tells our story compellingly and gets users to sign up or download our app.
Take Ownership
As a Website Lead, you'll own:
Develop and execute the website strategy, including technical SEO, conversion optimization, content roadmap, and mobile-first UX, driving measurable growth in sign-ups and app downloads.
Lead website performance and optimization, implementing A/B tests, analyzing conversion funnels, identifying bottlenecks, and continuously improving KPIs (speed, engagement, conversion rate).
Own the website tech stack and roadmap, ensuring the site scales, performs at speed, and is built with modern best practices (accessibility, mobile, core web vitals).
What You'll Work on Right Away
Conversion Funnel Audit: Conduct a deep-dive analysis of bunq.com's current user journey from landing to sign-up, identifying friction points and quick wins to improve conversion rate.
Mobile-First Optimization: Overhaul mobile UX and performance , implementing improvements that meaningfully impact sign-up conversion.
AI-Powered Content Strategy: Design and launch a content strategy leveraging AI for personalization, SEO optimization, and messaging that resonates with different user segments and markets.
Requirements
Do You Have What It Takes?
Website strategy & execution expertise: Proven track record building and optimizing high-traffic websites with focus on conversion, user experience, and measurable impact.
Technical depth: You understand site architecture, core web vitals, mobile optimization, and analytics; hands-on experience with web tech stack (front-end, performance tools, A/B testing platforms).
Data-driven mindset: You design experiments, interpret analytics (GA4, Looker), build conversion funnels, and use data to make decisions—not gut feel.
Product thinking: You understand user psychology, can design intuitive flows, and collaborate closely with design, content, and product teams.
Fluency in English (ideally multilingual for our multi-market operations).
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (in the Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in the Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
🧘 €60 monthly allowance via Alleo by Epassi, rolling over monthly and resetting annually (in the Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace