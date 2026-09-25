At bunq, we're on a mission to Make Life Easy for our users by creating the most user-centric banking experience out there. To deliver on that promise, our services must be reliable 100% of the time.

That's where you come in. We're looking for a Technology Risk Officer who takes ownership of making sure our ICT infrastructure can withstand and recover from disruption. As second line of defense, you'll test whether our controls actually work, not just whether they exist on paper, so weaknesses are found before they become incidents, protecting user's trust and letting bunq scale without operational risk growing alongside it.

Take Ownership 🚀

As a Technology Risk Officer, you'll show bunq's excellence both inside and out by keeping our critical systems resilient and our controls effective. This role is yours to own, we'll show you the tools and the end goal, but how you get there is up to you. Here's how you'll do it: