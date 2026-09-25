Technology Risk Officer
About this role
At bunq, we're on a mission to Make Life Easy for our users by creating the most user-centric banking experience out there. To deliver on that promise, our services must be reliable 100% of the time.
That's where you come in. We're looking for a Technology Risk Officer who takes ownership of making sure our ICT infrastructure can withstand and recover from disruption. As second line of defense, you'll test whether our controls actually work, not just whether they exist on paper, so weaknesses are found before they become incidents, protecting user's trust and letting bunq scale without operational risk growing alongside it.
Take Ownership 🚀
As a Technology Risk Officer, you'll show bunq's excellence both inside and out by keeping our critical systems resilient and our controls effective. This role is yours to own, we'll show you the tools and the end goal, but how you get there is up to you. Here's how you'll do it:
Continuously test and challenge bunq's ICT infrastructure to surface weaknesses before they affect our users, going beyond "are we compliant" to verify controls actually work, and use AI to automate testing, monitoring, and evidence collection at scale.
When something goes wrong, dig into what really happened in the engineering process, interpret results to separate meaningful risk from noise, and prioritize remediation accordingly.
Lead business continuity and disaster recovery testing, designing realistic drills for technology, business processes, and critical suppliers.
Coordinate across technical and business teams, challenging control owners and driving weaknesses through to resolution, this role is yours to own end to end.
Requirements
You have deep knowledge of operational and ICT resilience, and you think like an engineer, you want to understand what actually happened in a system, not just whether a checkbox was ticked.
You have proven skills in automated control testing and monitoring, and can design continuous tests and alerts that catch control failures early.
You have deep expertise in business continuity and resilience testing, and can design realistic drills across technology, process, and supplier risk.
You have strong risk judgement and analytical skills, and can prioritize remediation based on what actually matters.
You have proven stakeholder management and challenge skills, comfortable pushing engineering teams directly and holding the line, and you're comfortable using AI to design and scale risk processes.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
🧘 €60 monthly allowance via Alleo by Epassi, rolling over monthly and resetting annually
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.