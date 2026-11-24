Customer Service & IT Support - Spanish & English
About this role
Our client is a technology services company specialising in managed IT services, cybersecurity and web solutions, helping businesses keep their digital operations secure, reliable and running smoothly.
Currently expanding, they are looking for an experienced Customer Service & IT Support to join their team remotely, combining excellent customer service with practical technical support to help clients resolve queries and get the most from their IT services.
Please note: Working hours are Monday to Friday, between 10:00-19:00 Estonian time, up to 20 hours per week, at €7.50 per hour.
Job Profile for Customer Service & IT Support
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Provide Tier 1 and Tier 2 technical support to customers in Spanish and English
- Manage customer support cases from initial contact through to resolution
- Escalate complex technical issues to Tier 3 support or external vendors, such as Microsoft, ensuring comprehensive documentation in English
- Maintain ownership of escalated cases, keep customers informed and follow up until resolution
- Administer Microsoft 365 environments, including user accounts, licences, mailboxes, sign-in and security settings
- Handle hosting, website and domain-related requests
- Communicate with customers primarily through written support cases, online meetings and occasional outbound calls
- Undertake additional responsibilities as the company grows, as agreed in advance
Candidate Profile for Customer Service & IT Support
- Must be fluent in Spanish and English, both written and spoken
- Must have own computer running Windows 11 or macOS and a stable internet connection
- Experience with Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Plesk or WordPress
- Experience with ticketing systems or CRM platforms
- Previous IT support experience, including escalating cases to external vendors
- Excellent written communication skills
- Strong attention to detail and accuracy
- High level of reliability, integrity and confidentiality
- Ability to work independently and take ownership of tasks
What our client offers
- Fully remote freelance collaboration
- A long-term opportunity with an expected workload of up to 20 hours per week
- Flexibility to organise your schedule within agreed customer support availability
- Freedom to work with other clients
- Hands-on guidance and access to internal support manuals
- Opportunities to develop skills in Microsoft 365, hosting and domain services
- Primarily written customer support, rather than an inbound call-centre environment