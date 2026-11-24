Our client is a technology services company specialising in managed IT services, cybersecurity and web solutions, helping businesses keep their digital operations secure, reliable and running smoothly.

Currently expanding, they are looking for an experienced Customer Service & IT Support to join their team remotely, combining excellent customer service with practical technical support to help clients resolve queries and get the most from their IT services.

Please note: Working hours are Monday to Friday, between 10:00-19:00 Estonian time, up to 20 hours per week, at €7.50 per hour.

Job Profile for Customer Service & IT Support

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Provide Tier 1 and Tier 2 technical support to customers in Spanish and English

Manage customer support cases from initial contact through to resolution

Escalate complex technical issues to Tier 3 support or external vendors, such as Microsoft, ensuring comprehensive documentation in English

Maintain ownership of escalated cases, keep customers informed and follow up until resolution

Administer Microsoft 365 environments, including user accounts, licences, mailboxes, sign-in and security settings

Handle hosting, website and domain-related requests

Communicate with customers primarily through written support cases, online meetings and occasional outbound calls

Undertake additional responsibilities as the company grows, as agreed in advance

Candidate Profile for Customer Service & IT Support

Must be fluent in Spanish and English, both written and spoken

Must have own computer running Windows 11 or macOS and a stable internet connection

Experience with Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Plesk or WordPress

Experience with ticketing systems or CRM platforms

Previous IT support experience, including escalating cases to external vendors

Excellent written communication skills

Strong attention to detail and accuracy

High level of reliability, integrity and confidentiality

Ability to work independently and take ownership of tasks

What our client offers