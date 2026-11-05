Senior Customer Service Representative | Dutch

Our client is a large manufacturing company with thousands of employees worldwide. For their European HQ in Rotterdam we are now looking for 2 Senior Customer Service Representatives, fluent in Dutch and highly energetic, to support their brand new direct-to-consumer CSR team.

Are you an experienced service oriented and proactive person, looking for new job opportunities within international environments? This could be something for you !

The role:

In this role you will handle customer queries about orders, deliveries and products, while guiding colleagues with more complex situations and sharing your knowledge with the team.

Key responsibilities:

Independently investigating and following up on customer queries regarding more complex cases

Aligning with colleagues from Sales, Supply Chain and Operations to reach a suitable solution

Supporting colleagues with practical questions about products, systems and working methods

Carefully recording agreements and customer contact

Spotting recurring questions or bottlenecks and sharing ideas to improve customer service

Helping the Team Lead maintain overview and continuity during busy periods

Main Requirements:

3-5 years of experience in a similar customer service or O2C role

Professional fluency in both Dutch and English

Tech savvy and the ability to switch between different systems and tools

You are proactive , highly energetic and you take ownership of your work

The ability to work well with and support less senior colleagues

Full-time available (40h) and willing to work onsite 4x week.

What We Offer:

Salary between: €3,300 to €3,900 gross per month (depending on experience)

27 days of annual leave

Hybrid working: 4 days in the office, 1 day from home

Room to develop yourself further

2 weeks of thorough onboarding period and guidance from colleagues

The opportunity to be part of a new team within a large, well established and international organization

Interested? We look forward to receiving your application!

We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and hold a valid work permit.



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