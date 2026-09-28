Chargebacks Expert

You have an AI-first mindset: You love turning manual processes into scalable AI solutions, constantly seeking ways to automate operations and scale impact.

You have deep Chargeback understanding: You possess strong expertise in chargebacks, cards operations, merchant disputes.

You are a relentless problem solver: You hunt for the root cause of operational issues using data instead of opinions, ensuring permanent and systemic fixes.

You possess a Get Shit Done mentality: You thrive on hands-on execution and ownership, happy to manage urgent issues to resolution and personally tackle complex cases to learn from experience.

You have proven data analysis skills: You can easily interpret operational insights and user feedback to implement actionable, measurable improvements.

You are an effective communicator: You are fluent in English with perfect written and spoken clarity, enabling seamless stakeholder management and process adoption.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (in the Netherlands)

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in the Netherlands)

⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)

🧘 €60 monthly allowance via Alleo by Epassi, rolling over monthly and resetting annually (in the Netherlands)

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.