Chargebacks Expert
About this role
As a Chargebacks Expert, you will play a key role in protecting our users by ensuring Mastercard / Adyen disputes are handled accurately, fairly, and in line with Mastercard and PSD2 requirements. Taking end-to-end ownership of the chargeback process, you will leverage your expertise, together with AI, automation, and data-driven insights, to continuously strengthen our operations, scale our impact, and deliver a transparent, high-quality experience that gives users confidence every step of the way.
Pro tip 💡: we love giving people a shot to grow into a role, but for this position Chargeback expertise is required.
Take Ownership
Maintain a single, central operational playbook and decision framework that defines the full end-to-end chargeback process from submission to closure.
Define and track clear operational performance metrics to drive regular performance reviews and continuous improvement.
Leverage AI and automation to streamline submission flows, support decision-making during investigations, and keep users proactively updated on their case status.
Conduct regular gap analyses to identify structural inefficiencies and quality gaps, translating insights into actionable corrective action plans.
Optimize the user-facing chargeback flow and communication templates to minimize friction and ensure clear, empathetic, and consistent support.
Ensure full compliance with global payment regulations and card scheme rules, continuously updating guidelines to mitigate regulatory risks.
Requirements
You have an AI-first mindset: You love turning manual processes into scalable AI solutions, constantly seeking ways to automate operations and scale impact.
You have deep Chargeback understanding: You possess strong expertise in chargebacks, cards operations, merchant disputes.
You are a relentless problem solver: You hunt for the root cause of operational issues using data instead of opinions, ensuring permanent and systemic fixes.
You possess a Get Shit Done mentality: You thrive on hands-on execution and ownership, happy to manage urgent issues to resolution and personally tackle complex cases to learn from experience.
You have proven data analysis skills: You can easily interpret operational insights and user feedback to implement actionable, measurable improvements.
You are an effective communicator: You are fluent in English with perfect written and spoken clarity, enabling seamless stakeholder management and process adoption.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (in the Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in the Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
🧘 €60 monthly allowance via Alleo by Epassi, rolling over monthly and resetting annually (in the Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.