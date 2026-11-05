Customer Service Representative | Dutch

Our client is a large manufacturing company with thousands of employees worldwide. For their European HQ in Rotterdam we are now looking for 2 Customer Service Representatives, fluent in Dutch and highly energetic, to support their brand new CSR team.

Are you a service oriented and proactive person, looking for new job opportunities within international environments? This could be something for you !

Please note: This role starts on a temporary (agency) contract, but has the possibility to become permanent.

The role:

Working closely with colleagues from Sales, Supply Chain and other teams, you will support customers by phone or email with questions about their order, delivery or product. You role is to listen carefully, find out what is needed and make sure there is clear follow-up.

Key responsibilities:

Answering customer queries in a friendly and clear manner

Informing customers about the status of their order

Proactively contacting customers to schedule a visit with the company’s advisers

Investigating questions or issues and aligning with colleagues where needed

Carefully recording data and agreements in the internal systems

Contributing ideas on how they can further improve their service and customer communication

Main Requirements:

Prior experience in a similar customer service or other customer facing role

Professional fluency in both Dutch and English

T ech savvy and the ability to learn systems fast

You are customer centric, solution oriented and proactive

A can -do and positive mentality and the ability to work well with others

Full-time available (40h) and willing to work onsite 4x week.

What We Offer:

Salary between: €2,700 to €3,100 gross per month (depending on experience)

27 days of annual leave

Hybrid working: 4 days in the office, 1 day from home

Room to develop yourself further

2 weeks of thorough onboarding period and guidance from colleagues

The opportunity to be part of a new team within a large, well established and international organization

Interested? We look forward to receiving your application!

We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and hold a valid work permit.

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