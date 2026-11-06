Customer Service Team Lead | Dutch

Our client is a large manufacturing company with thousands of employees worldwide. For their European HQ in Rotterdam we are now looking for a Dutch speaking Customer Service Team Lead with prior experience leading a team, proactive approach and a passion for impeccable service.

The role:

As Customer Service Lead, you make sure the daily service runs smoothly and that the team keeps improving. You coach your colleagues, keep track of quality and results, and help the team support customers in a pleasant and careful way.

Key responsibilities:

Guiding, coaching and developing the Customer Service team

Setting clear priorities and making sure work is well distributed

Monitoring the quality and results of the service, such as customer satisfaction

Translating insights from customer feedback and results into concrete improvement actions

Aligning with colleagues from Sales, Operations and Supply Chain on customer queries and recurring bottlenecks

Contributing to the further professionalization and digitalization of Customer Service

Main Requirements:

Years of experience within customer service followed by a couple of years as a Team Lead

Professional fluency in both Dutch and English

Clear communication skills and the ability to work well with different teams

Ability to work with ERP systems and other tools

A result driven, customer-focused approach and the ability to set priorities

Full-time available (40h) and willing to work onsite 4x week.

What We Offer:

Salary between: €4,500 to €5,000 gross p/m + bonus

27 days of annual leave

Hybrid working: 4 days in the office, 1 day from home

Room to develop yourself further

2 weeks of thorough onboarding period and guidance from colleagues

The opportunity to be part of a new team within a large, well established and international organization

Interested? We look forward to receiving your application!

We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and hold a valid work permit.

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