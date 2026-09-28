Customer Support Specialist | Hebrew | Amersfoort

International technical company in Amersfoort.

Are you a native Hebrew speaker and experienced in business-to-business Sales Support and do you have technical affinity? Then this role of Customer Support is custom made for you! The position of Customer Support is a sales and technical support position within a technical environment handling sales and general technical issues for customers.



Provide excellent customer service



Technical knowledge and support of all company products



Issue and follow-up on quotations



Develop and maintain close relationships and contact with dealer base



Coordinate the training academy each month (participating during lunches and/or dinners with customers)





Excellent to native communication skills in Hebrew (written and verbal)



Fluent English language skills both verbally and written



Technically literate or have affinity with technical products



Preferably 2 years of experience in a B2B customer service department



Initiative, adaptability, representative and professional attitude



Strong attention to detail, highly organized, computer literate



Ability to prioritize tasks and requests



Ability to work well in a fast-paced professional office environment



What you get (or can get):