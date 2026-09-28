Customer Support Specialist | Hebrew | Amersfoort

Customer Support Specialist | Hebrew | Amersfoort

Posted on September 28, 2026
Abroad Experience
Amersfoort
English, Hebrew
Posted on September 28, 2026

About this role

International technical company in Amersfoort.



Are you a native Hebrew speaker and experienced in business-to-business Sales Support and do you have technical affinity? Then this role of Customer Support is custom made for you! The position of Customer Support is a sales and technical support position within a technical environment handling sales and general technical issues for customers.



  • Provide excellent customer service

  • Technical knowledge and support of all company products

  • Issue and follow-up on quotations

  • Develop and maintain close relationships and contact with dealer base

  • Coordinate the training academy each month (participating during lunches and/or dinners with customers)




  • Excellent to native communication skills in Hebrew (written and verbal)

  • Fluent English language skills both verbally and written

  • Technically literate or have affinity with technical products

  • Preferably 2 years of experience in a B2B customer service department

  • Initiative, adaptability, representative and professional attitude

  • Strong attention to detail, highly organized, computer literate

  • Ability to prioritize tasks and requests

  • Ability to work well in a fast-paced professional office environment



What you get (or can get):



  • 13th month salary

  • Health insurance contribution

  • Pension Contribution

  • Extensive training programs

  • Working within a professional team

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