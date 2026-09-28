Customer Support Specialist | Hebrew | Amersfoort
Posted on September 28, 2026
Amersfoort
English, Hebrew
Posted on September 28, 2026
About this role
International technical company in Amersfoort.
Are you a native Hebrew speaker and experienced in business-to-business Sales Support and do you have technical affinity? Then this role of Customer Support is custom made for you! The position of Customer Support is a sales and technical support position within a technical environment handling sales and general technical issues for customers.
- Provide excellent customer service
- Technical knowledge and support of all company products
- Issue and follow-up on quotations
- Develop and maintain close relationships and contact with dealer base
- Coordinate the training academy each month (participating during lunches and/or dinners with customers)
- Excellent to native communication skills in Hebrew (written and verbal)
- Fluent English language skills both verbally and written
- Technically literate or have affinity with technical products
- Preferably 2 years of experience in a B2B customer service department
- Initiative, adaptability, representative and professional attitude
- Strong attention to detail, highly organized, computer literate
- Ability to prioritize tasks and requests
- Ability to work well in a fast-paced professional office environment
What you get (or can get):
- 13th month salary
- Health insurance contribution
- Pension Contribution
- Extensive training programs
- Working within a professional team
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Amersfoort delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Customer Service Representative | French
Customer Service Representative | Hebrew
Customer Service Representative | German & French
Customer Service Representative | Spanish | Venray Area
Customer Support Specialist | Polish OR Czech | Amsterdam