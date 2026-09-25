Customer Service Representative | Hebrew

Customer Service Representative | Hebrew

Posted on September 25, 2026
Undutchables
Amersfoort
Hebrew
Posted on September 25, 2026

About this role

  • Manage domestic and international orders for French speaking markets.
  • Technical affinity with AV (audio-visual) is a big plus
  • Coordinate with internal teams to ensure smooth order processing.
  • Update customers and the sales team on order status and key details.
  • Handle order entry, export documents, and stock issues.
  • Perform general administrative tasks.
  • Build and maintain relation with clients

Requirements


  • 1+ year experience in a similar role in a B2B environment;
  • Excellent level of Hebrew (C1-C2) and professional level of English (both in speaking and writing);
  • Excellent communication skills;
  • Living in Utrecht area or surroundings and having a valid work permit for the Netherlands.

Salary

€2700-€2700 per month

The company

Our client is a global leader in their industry, known for developing and manufacturing cutting-edge technologies and systems.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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