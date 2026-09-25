Customer Service Representative | Hebrew
Posted on September 25, 2026
Amersfoort
Hebrew
Posted on September 25, 2026
About this role
- Manage domestic and international orders for French speaking markets.
- Technical affinity with AV (audio-visual) is a big plus
- Coordinate with internal teams to ensure smooth order processing.
- Update customers and the sales team on order status and key details.
- Handle order entry, export documents, and stock issues.
- Perform general administrative tasks.
- Build and maintain relation with clients
Requirements
- 1+ year experience in a similar role in a B2B environment;
- Excellent level of Hebrew (C1-C2) and professional level of English (both in speaking and writing);
- Excellent communication skills;
- Living in Utrecht area or surroundings and having a valid work permit for the Netherlands.
Salary
€2700-€2700 per month
The company
Our client is a global leader in their industry, known for developing and manufacturing cutting-edge technologies and systems.
Application Procedure
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