Customer Success Specialist | Czech | Venray

Our client is an internationally operating company in the field of logistics and transportation in the Venray area.

The customer service representative will be the first point of contact for the customer to support them and add value to their customers' experience.



You will operate with your team in an MBU way of working in line with the values and strategy.



You take care of the daily incoming orders and calls and register all these contact moments in the CRM system.



You act on customer complaints and follow up actively and accurately with a problem-solving mindset and follow up with the customer on a resolution.



You serve as the primary contact for customers for product and sales information; liaise with various internal departments on stock and financial issues.



Actively call customers on overdue invoices and work on a solution to collect the overdues.



Some more generic office tasks will be involved as well.



Will participate or lead improvement activities which will impact the customer and drive efficiency.

