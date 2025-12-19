Return System Specialist | German C1

Posted on December 19, 2025
Eindhoven
German
About this role

As a Return System Specialist you will dealing with the following tasks:
  • Oversee Pallet Pooling operations within DACH regions.
  • Collaborate with internal and external departments to plan and manage daily tasks.
  • Foster strong ties with regional depots to ensure efficient pallet distribution.
  • Cultivate relationships with local converters and distributors to reclaim pallets and create inventory lists.
  • Handle administrative tasks related to these responsibilities.

Requirements

  • Good problem-solving skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • A true team player
  • You have a HBO/Bachelor or Master degree
  • You have good computer skills (you know those to use excel + outlook)
  • Business level of German
  • Business level of English
  • This position is only available for 32 hours per week (Fridays can not be the free day)

Salary

€2750-€2750 per month

The company

The company is an integrated full-service pooler and producer of pallets.

