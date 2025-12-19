Return System Specialist | German C1
Posted on December 19, 2025
Eindhoven
German
About this role
As a Return System Specialist you will dealing with the following tasks:
- Oversee Pallet Pooling operations within DACH regions.
- Collaborate with internal and external departments to plan and manage daily tasks.
- Foster strong ties with regional depots to ensure efficient pallet distribution.
- Cultivate relationships with local converters and distributors to reclaim pallets and create inventory lists.
- Handle administrative tasks related to these responsibilities.
Requirements
- Good problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication skills
- A true team player
- You have a HBO/Bachelor or Master degree
- You have good computer skills (you know those to use excel + outlook)
- Business level of German
- Business level of English
- This position is only available for 32 hours per week (Fridays can not be the free day)
Salary
€2750-€2750 per month
The company
The company is an integrated full-service pooler and producer of pallets.
Application Procedure
