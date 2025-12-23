Technical Service Engineer | German, French OR Dutch
Posted on December 23, 2025
Amsterdam
German
About this role
In the role of Technical Service Engineer, you’ll assist the service team in delivering high-quality support to customers, dealers, and manufacturers.
Key responsibilities include:
- Providing direct support via phone and email
- Entering data into company IT systems as needed
- Identifying opportunities to upgrade products
- Collaborating with service colleagues and product management to resolve technical issues
- Handling product returns, fault verification, and warranty claims
- Providing on-site field service
- Assisting with training events for consumers and dealers.
Requirements
- 2-5 years of hands-on experience repairing electronics devices/products.
- Fluency in German, French or Dutch (C2) in both speaking and writing and English.
- Strong customer service orientation with a friendly, approachable demeanor.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Proficiency in computer usage.
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.
- Highly organized with great attention to detail.
- Self-driven with a strong ability to work collaboratively in a team.
- Willingness to travel as needed.
Salary
€3500-€4200 per month
The company
Our client makes electronic devices for various vehicles like boats, RVs, and industrial machines. They create systems for managing power, controlling functions, and improving performance to make these vehicles run smoothly and efficiently in tough conditions.
Application Procedure
