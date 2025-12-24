Account Representative | Dutch and English

Our client is looking for a motivated and service-oriented professional to support their B2B customers in an international environment. In this role, the focus is on delivering excellent customer service while building strong, long-term business relationships.

The position combines commercial, operational, and technical elements. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing customer orders, providing technical support, and acting as a trusted point of contact for assigned accounts. Together with colleagues, they will co-manage customer relationships and actively contribute to identifying opportunities for added value through products and services.

Key responsibilities include:

Delivering high-quality service to B2B clients and acting as a reliable point of contact

Managing and processing customer orders accurately and efficiently

Providing technical support in response to customer inquiries and requests

Identifying customer needs and offering appropriate solutions and value-added products

Supporting and strengthening customer relationships through proactive communication

Collaborating closely with internal teams to ensure smooth processes and customer satisfaction

Ensuring a consistently positive customer experience, aligned with world-class service standards