Account Representative | Dutch and English
Posted on December 24, 2025
Hoofddorp
Dutch
About this role
Our client is looking for a motivated and service-oriented professional to support their B2B customers in an international environment. In this role, the focus is on delivering excellent customer service while building strong, long-term business relationships.
The position combines commercial, operational, and technical elements. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing customer orders, providing technical support, and acting as a trusted point of contact for assigned accounts. Together with colleagues, they will co-manage customer relationships and actively contribute to identifying opportunities for added value through products and services.
Key responsibilities include:
Delivering high-quality service to B2B clients and acting as a reliable point of contact
Managing and processing customer orders accurately and efficiently
Providing technical support in response to customer inquiries and requests
Identifying customer needs and offering appropriate solutions and value-added products
Supporting and strengthening customer relationships through proactive communication
Collaborating closely with internal teams to ensure smooth processes and customer satisfaction
Ensuring a consistently positive customer experience, aligned with world-class service standards
Requirements
The ideal candidate is a proactive team player with a positive mindset who enjoys working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. They take ownership of their work, think in solutions, and go the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction.
Requirements:
Business-level proficiency in spoken and written Dutch and English
German language skills are a strong plus
A minimum of 3 years of relevant B2B commercial experience in an internal role
Strong customer service skills with a commercial mindset
Good technical affinity, curiosity, and the ability to learn quickly
The ability to work independently while also collaborating effectively within a team
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to respond to customer needs in a timely manner
Salary
€3000-€3700 per month
The company
Our client is an international and successful company that offers solutions to the industrial and manufacturing sector.
Application Procedure
