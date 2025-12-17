Customer service AI Sales Agent Coach German and English speaking
About this role
Are you ready to be a pioneer in the exciting world of AI. A big food delivery company is launching a groundbreaking AI initiative and is looking for talented Customer service specialist German/English to help shape the future of customer interaction. As a vital link between the AI sales agents, partners, and internal teams, you'll ensure the partners receive an exceptional experience. This is a unique opportunity to not only contribute to a new environment but also to actively develop and document new processes and ways of working. If you're a problem-solver with a data-driven mindset and a knack for excellent communication, this Customer service specialist German/English role is for you.what we offer
- A salary of 3.450 € a month
- Temp contract, possibility of a perm contract
- A key role in a brand-new AI initiative
- Work in a modern office in the center of Amsterdam
- 40 hours a week, 5 days on-site to start
- Travel reimbursement
As an Customer Service Specialist German/English, you'll be instrumental in bridging the gap between AI and human interaction. We're looking for someone who is:
- Fluent in both German and English, both spoken and written.
- Highly data-savvy with a strong analytical and problem-solving ability.
- Adaptable and eager to learn in a fast-paced, evolving environment.
- A proactive communicator who enjoys collaborating with various teams.
- Enthusiastic about contributing to the development of new AI sales processes.
In this Customer Service Specialist German/English speaking role, you'll be actively involved in ensuring the smooth operation of our AI sales initiatives. A typical day might involve:
- Monitoring partner inquiries (phone, email, WhatsApp) and feedback to identify areas for AI agent improvement, then collaborating with the Agent Operations team.
- Stepping in as the "human-in-the-loop" to troubleshoot and resolve escalations from the AI sales agent, ensuring a seamless partner experience.
- Accurately maintaining partner interaction records in CRM systems for performance tracking and analysis.
- Continuously providing valuable feedback to the Agent Operations and Data teams to enhance agent performance and optimize processes.
- Collaborating cross-functionally with internal teams like Sales Process, Data, and Account Management to guarantee a cohesive partner journey.
You will be working in a team of four people at a big international food delivery company in the city center of Amsterdam. This role offers a great pathway for development, with the possibility of being taken over into a permanent position.job application
Ready to become a Customer service specialist English and German speaking and help shape the future? Apply now and start your journey!