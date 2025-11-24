Home
Randstad Multilingual Recruitment

Randstad Multilingual Recruitment takes your career seriously. We would like to help you take the next step by guiding you through a professional and transparent recruitment experience.

Our team values are integrity, expertise, respect, and partnership. This is what makes us stand out in the world of expat recruitment. At Randstad, we believe in continuous development, by offering online courses and training for you. Our employers, candidates, and employees are our biggest ambassadors and have given us great feedback through the years.

Randstad Multilingual Recruitment is the expert international and multicultural team with a great knowledge of the Dutch market and a genuine candidate orientation.

Meet us and stay connected. You are our priority!

Data entry employee - German Speaking
Site Production Coordinator English
Process Engineer

