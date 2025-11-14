Site Production Coordinator English

Are you ready to take on a key role in production coordination? We're looking for a dedicated Site Production Coordinator to join our clients team in Waalwijk. In this full-time position, you'll be instrumental in ensuring smooth production processes and timely delivery of critical orders. If you have a background in supply chain and a knack for problem-solving, this is the opportunity for you.

2850 - 5100 € a month depending on experience

1 year contract with the possibility to extend

Performance based: Up to 2 months bonus

24 days vacation, up to 15% annual salary increase

5 days on-site. Travel reimbursement (up to 303€)

Continued learning. Get assigned two mentors

As the ideal Site Production Coordinator, you bring a proactive and analytical mindset to the table. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and at managing complex logistical challenges. We're looking for someone with a solid understanding of supply chain principles and a proven ability to collaborate effectively with various teams.

Possess a Bachelor's degree, preferably in Supply Chain Management or a related field.

Have 1-5 years of relevant experience in manufacturing, material planning, production planning, order fulfillment, procurement, project management, or logistics.

Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal. Chinese proficiency is a plus.

Demonstrate strong knowledge of supply chain management, planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, and project management.

Be proficient with daily office software like PPT and Excel, with strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

As a Site Production Coordinator, you will play a vital role in managing and optimizing our production flow. Your day-to-day responsibilities will involve overseeing crucial aspects of order management and production planning to ensure efficiency and meet our targets.

Actively manage demand, identify order risks, and balance order loading with capacity to ensure smooth operations.

Monitor the EMS production planning, proactively identifying and resolving any shortage issues.

Oversee the order fulfillment process, coordinating with relevant teams to address and resolve abnormal order situations promptly.

Manage EMS delivery performance, ensuring targets are met and coordinating efforts to continuously improve processes.

You'll be working at a leading multinational telecommunication company, a dynamic and innovative environment where your contributions are highly valued.

Ready to step into this exciting role as a Site Production Coordinator? Apply now and take the next step in your career!

Uiteraard staat deze vacature open voor iedereen die zich hierin herkent.