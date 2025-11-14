Site Production Coordinator English
About this role
Are you ready to take on a key role in production coordination? We're looking for a dedicated Site Production Coordinator to join our clients team in Waalwijk. In this full-time position, you'll be instrumental in ensuring smooth production processes and timely delivery of critical orders. If you have a background in supply chain and a knack for problem-solving, this is the opportunity for you.what we offer
- 2850 - 5100 € a month depending on experience
- 1 year contract with the possibility to extend
- Performance based: Up to 2 months bonus
- 24 days vacation, up to 15% annual salary increase
- 5 days on-site. Travel reimbursement (up to 303€)
- Continued learning. Get assigned two mentors
As the ideal Site Production Coordinator, you bring a proactive and analytical mindset to the table. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and at managing complex logistical challenges. We're looking for someone with a solid understanding of supply chain principles and a proven ability to collaborate effectively with various teams.
- Possess a Bachelor's degree, preferably in Supply Chain Management or a related field.
- Have 1-5 years of relevant experience in manufacturing, material planning, production planning, order fulfillment, procurement, project management, or logistics.
- Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal. Chinese proficiency is a plus.
- Demonstrate strong knowledge of supply chain management, planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, and project management.
- Be proficient with daily office software like PPT and Excel, with strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
As a Site Production Coordinator, you will play a vital role in managing and optimizing our production flow. Your day-to-day responsibilities will involve overseeing crucial aspects of order management and production planning to ensure efficiency and meet our targets.
- Actively manage demand, identify order risks, and balance order loading with capacity to ensure smooth operations.
- Monitor the EMS production planning, proactively identifying and resolving any shortage issues.
- Oversee the order fulfillment process, coordinating with relevant teams to address and resolve abnormal order situations promptly.
- Manage EMS delivery performance, ensuring targets are met and coordinating efforts to continuously improve processes.
You'll be working at a leading multinational telecommunication company, a dynamic and innovative environment where your contributions are highly valued.job application
Ready to step into this exciting role as a Site Production Coordinator? Apply now and take the next step in your career!Uiteraard staat deze vacature open voor iedereen die zich hierin herkent.